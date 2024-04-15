CeraVe Premieres Sunblockbuster Cinematic Rom-Com to Inspire Consumers to Fall in Love with Wearing Sunscreen Every Day

"The One Under the Sun" Campaign Aims to Educate Consumers on the Importance of Wearing Moisturizer with SPF Daily

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe is headed to the cinema! The #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US returns with its latest edutainment campaign, "The One Under the Sun." On the heels of the brand's Super Bowl success, CeraVe's most recent influencer-first campaign aims to educate consumers on the importance of wearing moisturizer with SPF (sun protection factor) daily and empower them to 'Face It Like a Derm' through an engaging and entertaining cinematic rom-com.

Fall in love with wearing SPF every day! CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is Developed with Dermatologists and 3 Essential Ceramides to help restore your skin's natural barrier.​

Rooted in the insight consumers are skipping ads now more than ever, the brand set out to create a piece of cinematic content that blends humor and education. The goal is to capture the attention of consumers and encourage them to make broad spectrum sun protection an essential part of their daily skincare routine. Inspired by the latest craze in matchmaking and reality dating shows, "The One Under the Sun" draws viewers into what seems to be the next Netflix rom-com sensation – love, laughter, and matchmaking. However, in an unexpected twist, a dermatologist emerges as the matchmaker, recommending the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing SPF 30 as 'the one,' aka the perfect skincare match.

CeraVe leaned into the campaign's cinematic theme by leveraging 40 influencer partners to create engaging rom-com and matchmaker-inspired content, featuring innuendos to draw parallels between the search for an ideal romantic partner and the quest for the perfect sunscreen. Reality dating stars including The Bachelor's Andrew Spencer, Love is Blind's AD Smith, and Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo, posted fun double entendre-laden content sharing what they desire most in the perfect partner. Board-certified dermatologists played the role of matchmakers, sharing clever educational content on what consumers should look for in the perfect moisturizer with SPF match. While movie reviewers, movie makers and movie poster designers, on the other hand, created unique extensions of the cinematic rom-com campaign engaging their audiences in an approachable and authentic way.

"This campaign is more than just laughs and romance; it's about education and empowerment. We want our audience to not only enjoy the journey but to learn about the daily skincare essentials," said Melanie Vidal, CeraVe Global General Manager "We are on a mission to underscore the crucial role of broad-spectrum sun protection in skincare, and it's not just a recommendation; it's the dermatologist's #1 recommendation for healthy, protected skin."

The effect of sun damage isn't just sunburn as it can manifest in other ways like signs of photoaging, changes in pigmentation, uneven skin texture, premature aging, and skin cancer. It's also critical to choose a sunscreen that contains ceramides, as daily sun exposure can significantly damage the skin barrier and alter the ceramides found in the skin1.

It is for this reason that the true star of "The One Under the Sun" is the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF, the ultimate morning skincare multitasker. Developed with dermatologists, the lotion with SPF locks in moisture and protects the skin barrier against UVA/UVB damage in one single step. It is also made with 3 essential ceramides that help restore the skin's natural barrier, hyaluronic acid that helps maintain skin's moisture balance, and niacinamide that helps calm skin. And just like your perfect partner, CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF is fragrance free, light weight and non-comedogenic, which makes it the perfect match for all skin types.

"Continuing our Super Bowl momentum, I think it's pretty clear that we're not afraid to have a little fun with our marketing approach and influencer partners," said Adam Kornblum, Global Head of Digital Marketing at CeraVe. "By combining people's love of cinema and reality dating show fascination, we were able to tap into a culturally relevant conversation while doubling down on the importance of making daily sunscreen a skincare habit for all."

"The One Under the Sun" movie trailer will premiere in select movie theaters nationwide and run through June, as well as across social, digital, and streaming platforms. To check out the rom-com trailer and learn more visit the campaign microsite. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

