CeraVe Expands Sun Safety Day Initiative, Offering SPF Education From Coast to Coast This Summer

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, is bringing sun care education to families nationwide by expanding its annual Sun Safety Day initiative at four big league ballparks this summer. CeraVe will educate fans of all ages on the importance of sun-safe habits through product sampling and dermatologist education with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

As 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 702, CeraVe is committed to helping spread awareness for the importance of SPF usage starting at a young age. According to the Melanoma Research Alliance, cases of melanoma have tripled in the last 30 years, and the Skin Cancer Foundation estimates more than 200 thousand cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States in 2024. With the risk of melanoma doubling for people who have had 5 or more sunburns in their lives3, CeraVe sponsors this Sun Safety Day initiative each year to educate on the importance of these essential sun-safe habits for all ages.

Kicking off Sun Safety Day events during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, CeraVe will encourage baseball fans of all ages to incorporate sun protection into their daily routines to foster lifelong healthy skin. Fans looking to attend Sun Safety Day this summer can find CeraVe at the following games:

: Kicking off the first Sun Safety Day of the season, CeraVe is teaming up with the New York Yankees for the second year in a row to provide the first 18,000 guests in attendance with a CeraVe SPF sample, such as Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for Face and Body and AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30, to keep them protected throughout the game. New York Mets at Citi Field on June 16 th : Next up, CeraVe is headed to Citi Field in Queens to host CeraVe's Sun Safety Day in its first partnership with the New York Mets. Before entering the ballpark, fans are encouraged to visit CeraVe near Mets Plaza to play games, win prizes and learn about sun safety from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick . CeraVe will give away 20,000 free samples of a CeraVe SPF product to fans entering the ballpark.





CeraVe is returning to for the third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of Sun Safety Day at Wrigley Field. will be joined by , to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the game. As a native of , Nielsen has always been a loyal Cubs fan and is a long-time patient and friend of Dr. Brodsky's. Nielsen is diligent about annual skin checks and he encourages his children to practice playing safe in the sun. Along with branded messaging throughout the ballpark and sun-safe tips for fans, the first 20,000 fans entering the ballpark will receive a sample of CeraVe sunscreen. San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 23 rd: Rounding out this season's program, CeraVe will take Sun Safety Day to the West Coast for the first time in a new partnership with the San Diego Padres. The brand will host a booth at Gallagher Square ahead of the game where fans can win Sun Safety Day swag and learn about sun-safe habits from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee , known for her viral videos and TV series as "Dr. Pimple Popper." The first 20,000 guests will also receive CeraVe SPF samples upon entry into the stadium.

Founded by Dr. Amy Brodsky, Sun Safety Day is an extension of Sun Hero, an educational program sponsored by CeraVe and La Roche-Posay that provides healthcare professionals with a curriculum and resources to teach children the importance of adopting sun-safe habits at an early age.

"I founded Sun Safety Day with the Chicago Cubs 12 years ago, born out of my passion for educating all generations on proper sun care habits to help reduce the number of skin cancer diagnoses in the US," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Brodsky. "Increasing access to SPF education, especially at an early age, is critical for that mission. Working with CeraVe on Sun Safety Day allows us to bring this education to life in a family-friendly atmosphere, reaching young fans early so they can adopt healthy habits for their future."

"As a brand rooted in therapeutic skincare, CeraVe understands how important SPF usage is to skin health and is committed to helping improve suncare habits for all people not only by increasing access to education, but also by offering a variety of SPF products that give consumers the option to choose the best product that works for their skin," said Jasteena Gill, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe. "As we continue to expand Sun Safety Day, we are looking forward to connecting with more baseball fans and making a lasting impact on people of all ages when it comes to developing sun-safe habits, not just at the ballpark, but every day, year-round."

To ensure sun care is enjoyable and accessible for all skin types, tones and skin concerns, CeraVe offers a full portfolio of mineral and chemical sunscreens for face and body, including multiple daily moisturizers formulated with broad-spectrum SPF protection, like CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing with SPF 30. CeraVe's Sun portfolio, as with all of the brand's products, is developed with dermatologists and contains three essential skin-identical ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II, which are key to helping restore and maintain the skin barrier. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and follow @CeraVe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

