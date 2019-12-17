CeraVe® Launches New Facial Serum and Benzoyl Peroxide Cleanser for Acne-Prone Skin

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe®, the number one dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, has announced the two latest additions to its expansive portfolio of therapeutic skincare products, an Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with Benzoyl Peroxide and a Resurfacing Retinol Serum, which were developed with dermatologists to meet the unique needs of acne-prone skin.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting 50 million Americans annually, and as reported by Nielsen, accounts for 17 percent of the skincare market. Compared to healthy skin, acne lesions have been shown to have reduced levels of ceramides, which are essential for a healthy skin barrier. When coupled with harsh acne treatments, this can further compromise the skin barrier and leave skin red, flaky, irritated and in need of both restoration and hydration.

"Acne is a common skin concern that affects millions of people both physically and emotionally," Derrick Booker, vice president of marketing at CeraVe® said. "As the number one dermatologist-recommended moisturizer brand for acne, CeraVe® worked with dermatologists to develop a range of products designed to both treat acne and allow skin to heal, underscoring our mission of providing therapeutic skincare solutions for all people."

An effective skincare regimen that includes treatment and restoration is essential for healthy skin. The Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser was developed to be the first step in the regimen. This cleanser is formulated with four percent benzoyl peroxide to help clear acne breakouts and prevent new acne from forming, allowing skin to heal. The formula also features hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help maintain the skin barrier, leaving skin feeling soft and comfortable, while reducing acne with less irritation.

After treatment, acne often leaves marks that serve as an unwanted reminder of the vicious acne cycle. Thus, CeraVe® developed the Resurfacing Retinol Serum to serve as the second step in a regimen system. This lightweight serum with encapsulated retinol that has been clinically tested to reduce the appearance of post acne marks and pores. After use, skin tone appears visibly brighter and the skin texture is improved, helping to achieve a healthy-looking complexion.

"Many of my patients being treated for acne also experience dryness, redness and flaking, which is why these CeraVe® products are going to be gamechangers," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein. "A regular skincare regimen is critical to treating acne and these gentle, yet effective products will help treat and restore the skin barrier, which is essential for healthy skin."

Both products are non-comedogenic and contain a combination of the three essential ceramides, 1, 3 and 6-II to restore the skin barrier and soothing niacinamide to help calm the skin. To complete an effective skincare regimen, use these products with CeraVe® AM and PM Facial Moisturizing Lotions. Moisturizing is a critical step in a skincare to help break the acne cycle. These lotions help replenish moisture and restore the skin's natural barrier, while avoiding discomfort that might otherwise result from an acne routine that doesn't include a moisturizer. The Resurfacing Retinol Serum is currently available nationwide, and the Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser will join the line in January.

These products supplement the brand's large portfolio of therapeutic skincare products spanning moisturizers, cleansers, serums, sunscreens and baby products. The brand also offers products specifically formulated for skin conditions, including eczema and psoriasis. All CeraVe® products are developed with dermatologists and contain ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, which help restore the skin barrier. CeraVe® products, including the latest launches, are available at Amazon and mass retailers nationwide. For more information about CeraVe®, visit www.cerave.com.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat and moisturize. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty with All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

SOURCE CeraVe

Related Links

http://www.cerave.com

