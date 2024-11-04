CeraVe Reinvents Haircare with the Launch of its First Haircare Products, Developed with Dermatologists

The #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the United States* unveils targeted scalp solutions to help eliminate dandruff, exclusively with Walmart.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States, and the undisputed skincare champion loved by dermatologists and consumers alike, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated foray into haircare. Introducing CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner breakthrough system that eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier and helps to alleviate symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff, while still leaving hair feeling healthy and soft. The secret? A revolutionary approach that targets the root cause of dandruff – ceramide deficiency – while respecting the delicate balance of your scalp barrier.

Photo Credit: CeraVe

Since its inception in 2005, CeraVe has been committed to bringing products developed with dermatologists to the market. Research indicates that 20% of Americans suffer from dandruff** and in fact, only 40% of dandruff sufferers use anti-dandruff products and have expressed the need to get haircare solutions that offer a softer, shinier finish, that moisturizes more and doesn't dry the hair***. As a cultural brand deeply rooted in skincare science, CeraVe recognizes that a healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair. This innovative new range offers gentle, yet highly effective therapeutic solutions for all.

Launching within the range is the new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, which is formulated with 1% Pyrithione Zinc, and effectively helps eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes when regularly used as a system with the Anti-Dandruff Conditioner. Suitable for all hair types, curl patterns, color-treated hair and those with sensitive scalps, this pH-balanced, allergy-tested formula effectively treats dandruff to help promote overall scalp health; additionally, free of sulfates, MIT, dyes, parabens and fragrance. When used as a system, CeraVe's new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner gently yet effectively remove buildup without stripping essential moisture, leaving hair soft and manageable.

This new formula features the brand's signature blend of three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP, & AP) to help restore the scalp barrier. CeraVe's Anti-Dandruff system helps eliminate flakes, itch and irritation without disrupting the skin barrier. Paired with the CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Conditioner, the system is clinically shown to treat dandruff while leaving hair feeling soft, smooth and nourished.

The CeraVe Anti-Dandruff range includes:

For consumers seeking a non-medicated formulation, CeraVe haircare also introduces two formulations specifically designed for those without dandruff. These gentle yet effective products feature three essential ceramides, identical to those found in the scalp, and hydrating hyaluronic acid.

The CeraVe Gentle Hydrating range includes:

"As we looked ahead to the future of CeraVe, we felt that hair and scalp care were a natural progression for the brand," says Senior Vice President & Global Head of Professional Sales and Marketing for CeraVe, Tom Allison. "Working hand-in-hand with our dermatologists, we were able to create anti-dandruff formulas with skin-identical ceramides that are not only effective for gently and effectively cleansing and treating dandruff without disrupting the scalp barrier, but also leaves hair feeling healthy and soft."

"Having worked closely with CeraVe haircare team from the very start, I have seen the exceptional efficacy and results this line delivers," says Dr. Doris Day, board-certified dermatologist. "Our top priority was to thoughtfully create products that are both effective and gentle, ensuring they are suitable for everyone. I'm incredibly proud to recommend this range to my patients, knowing it meets their diverse needs with care and precision."

CeraVe's haircare launch was developed in collaboration with dermatologists and combines L'Oréal's century-long haircare expertise with rigorous development and testing on over 450 diverse scalps across various ethnicities, genders, and ages to arrive at our final formulas.

In a consumer test, CeraVe's haircare demonstrated superlative efficacy with the following results with use of the Anti-Dandruff shampoo & conditioner system:

97% agree scalp immediately feels clean

96% agree hair immediately feels softer

94% agree that hair is manageable

93% agree hair feels moisturized for 24HR

Scalp looks and feels clean for 72HR

Hair feels moisturized for 72HR

Hair looks shiny for 72HR

"CeraVe is proud to introduce a line of products, developed with our dermatologists, that reinvents hair and scalp care," says CeraVe Global General Manager Melanie Vidal. "Dandruff is among the top 5 reasons people consult a dermatologist, and by combining in-depth research, L'Oréal's hair expertise, and the knowledge of leading dermatologists, we've created inclusive and highly effective formulas that are gentle enough for everyone. We're excited to be launching CeraVe's first haircare range, offering healthy hair for all."

Backed by L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, a division of the global powerhouse best known as the world leader in dermocosmetics, CeraVe haircare is available now, and exclusively, on Walmart.com.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US* and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty

At L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, our mission is to pioneer life-changing and sustainable dermatological solutions for all. The Dermatological Beauty Division is the world leader in dermocosmetics, with international skincare brands recommended by health care professionals and distributed in healthcare outlets worldwide, including e-retailers, pharmacies, and medical clinics. Our brands portfolio is composed of five brands originating from France and the USA. The brands offer a range of skincare and haircare products answering both pathological needs and demanding aesthetic needs: from dermatological to aesthetic skincare and from the most accessible ranges to the most premium ones.

*1Source: IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of May 2024

**Nielsen 2019 vs. 2020, P&G Dandruff Study

***L'Oréal Dandruff U&A Final Report Presentation. Dec 5, 2023. Study run with L'Oreal CMI & IPSOS.

