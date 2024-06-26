CeraVe Survey Reveals Acne as Top Skincare Topic Between Parents and Their Tweens and Teens

#1 Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare Brand 1 Identifies Parents' Hot Topics to Educate During Acne Awareness Month

A New Survey from CeraVe

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of skincare among tweens and teens shows no sign of slowing down, CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, is committed to putting dermatologist expertise at the forefront. According to new survey data from CeraVe 2, parents of kids ages 10-17 say acne is the top skin concern for their child. This Acne Awareness Month, the brand identified current skincare trends among this age group to help arm parents with the right information to help their children make the healthiest decisions for their skin.

With over 6 million posts on TikTok using #skincareroutine and over 2 million using #acne, it's easy to scroll social media to seek skincare tips and information. However, ensuring the information is coming from credible sources, like board-certified dermatologists, is essential before trying any new skincare hack. According to the same CeraVe survey, three-quarters (74%) of parents say their kids are talking to them about acne and while they know their kids are gathering information by scrolling online, parents are looking to healthcare professionals for their children's skincare advice. More than half (54%) say they go to a dermatologist as a first resource, followed closely by a pediatrician (42%).

Still, 61% of parents say their children participate in the skincare trends they see online, so parents want to ensure they are equipped to help them answer any skincare questions. In fact, 70% of them say that they'd like more education on what products are healthy and beneficial for their children.

"As a pediatric dermatologist, acne is one of the most common topics I address with my patients and their parents as kids start to experience their first breakouts," said board-certified pediatric dermatologist Dr. Latanya Benjamin. "Each patient's acne experience is different and caring for acne-prone skin can start at an early age, so I encourage everyone to make sure the ingredients are age-appropriate. I recommend a gentle routine with CeraVe products that includes a daily cleanser and moisturizer, and when breakouts really begin to need treatment, swapping in products that have acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide."

CeraVe offers a full line of Acne products developed with ingredients to help treat and prevent acne, while restoring the skin barrier. The CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Wash with 10% benzoyl peroxide is a gentle yet effective formula for both face and body to treat pimples and prevent new ones from forming. As many acne-fighting active ingredients can be harsh on the skin, especially upon first use, it is beneficial to find formulas with hydrating and soothing ingredients backed with dermatologist expertise. In CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Wash, the max-strength wash features a high concentration of benzoyl peroxide alongside hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides, so it does not disrupt the skin barrier.

The first acne breakout, no matter where it appears, can be an emotional experience and without proper care, it can continue to impact self-esteem. In fact, 1 in 5 parents said their child has asked about skipping a school activity or social event due to acne and 45% of parents believe that social media has made their child more self-conscious about their skin.

"CeraVe understands the impact that acne can have on people of all ages and knows that having clear-looking skin is one of the many reasons for the growing interest in skincare among younger generations," said Penelope Giraud, CeraVe General Manager. "We are committed to working with dermatologists to offer a full range of products that allow consumers of all ages to customize their skincare routines to use what works best for them and feel confident in their skin."

Starting with Acne Awareness Month, CeraVe is on mission to help educate parents on how to care for the skin health of their children. In June and throughout the summer, CeraVe is partnering with dermatologists and mommy influencers to co-create social media content to help parents understand the dos and don'ts of teen and tween skincare. The brand has also collaborated with dermatologists and pediatricians to co-create kits with educational materials for parents and teens, which will be distributed by pediatricians nationwide.

CeraVe carries a full acne line of products designed to target acne while providing hydrating and barrier-restoring ingredients to the skin. The brand's full portfolio of products helps consumers of all ages address their skincare concerns. From cleansers and moisturizers to treatments and body washes, all of CeraVe's formulas start with three essential ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier while delivering quality skincare ingredients to improve your skin. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

