CereCore Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore®, a leading healthcare IT services firm, announced today that they have won again the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior IT staffing services to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

CereCore clients and placed job candidates were surveyed through ClearlyRated's independent research team, and responses returned satisfaction scores that were significantly higher than the industry average.

Best of Staffing Client Award : 71.6% of clients responded with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10. The industry average for such high satisfaction scores from clients is 38%.

: 71.6% of clients responded with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10. The industry average for such high satisfaction scores from clients is 38%. Best of Staffing Talent Award: 72.1% of placed job candidates responded with satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10. The industry average for such high satisfaction scores from placed job candidates is 40%.

"We are honored to receive this award for a second year, because it showcases our dedication to quality for both clients and job candidates," Curtis Watkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CereCore, said. "Our staffing team has years of experience pairing the right technology skillset with the need, and we understand that having the right fit on both sides of the relationship is invaluable. As the demands for healthcare IT talent grow, we are grateful for the opportunity to help connect technical talent and healthcare providers across the nation. Linking people and IT is simply part of who we are."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About CereCore

CereCore provides IT services that make it easier for hospital operators to focus on transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we provide IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting to hospitals and health systems.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.



Contact

Tanya Knight, Director of Marketing

P: 615.344.5857

[email protected]

SOURCE CereCore