Cerity Partners Adds Bainco International Investors

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's leading independent financial advisory firms, announced today that Bainco International Investors (Bainco) has joined its growing firm. This addition expands Cerity Partners' presence to New England and brings $1.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) to the firm, raising Cerity Partners' total AUM to over $28 billion.

Bainco was founded by Sam Bain in 1987 and was built on the idea that quality financial advice demands a thoughtful approach for all aspects of clients' financial well-being. The Boston-based firm provides investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, predominantly business owners, executives, and families with multigenerational wealth. Bainco chose to merge with Cerity Partners because of its advocacy for clients, partnership culture, full-service capabilities, and efforts supporting organic growth.

"The core values and philosophies of Bainco are parallel to those of Cerity Partners, and we are beyond excited to join the firm," said Sam Bain. "Working hand-in-hand with our new colleagues at Cerity Partners will allow us to expand the resources available to our financial advisors and ultimately enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We are grateful for the long-term opportunities this merger provides."

The addition of Bainco continues Cerity Partners' current momentum of growth and expansion.

"We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from Bainco to Cerity Partners. We are gaining a talented group of individuals, whose practice and values align with our business ideals and areas of expertise," said Kurt Miscinski, President and CEO of Cerity Partners. "We look forward to leveraging their 30-plus year history of delivering holistic financial advice in the New England region."

