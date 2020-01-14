Cerity Partners Announces Merger with $3 Billion AUM Wealth Management Firm, EMM Wealth

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's leading independent financial advisory firms, announced today that it has merged with New York-based wealth management firm EMM Wealth. With this merger, Cerity Partners now manages approximately $26 billion in assets.

EMM Wealth is led by Lloyd Abramowitz, Co-CEO, David Aaron, Co-CEO and CIO, and Thomas O'Brien, CFO and has $3 billion in assets under management. The firm consists of 36 employees, including investment, tax and planning professionals who provide holistic wealth management services —investment advisory, tax and financial planning, trust and estate planning, and philanthropic planning. EMM Wealth also offers clients family office services, trust and fiduciary advisement, family governance, next-gen education, and a variety of other related offerings.

"Our firm has over 50 years of experience delivering comprehensive wealth management, family office, tax and investment advisory services. Cerity Partners' broad range of services match and complement our own, making it the perfect firm to help us grow and expand what we offer to our clients," said David Aaron.

Lloyd Abramowitz adds, "We found Cerity Partners to be the perfect partner for EMM Wealth as they share our belief that effective wealth management extends beyond monetary assets to every aspect of life that wealth touches."

This expanded team enables Cerity Partners to enhance its service offerings for clients in New York and across the country. As of January 1, 2020, EMM Wealth has taken on Cerity Partners' name and branding.

"Cerity Partners welcomes the talented group at EMM Wealth, and we look forward to the great work we will be able to accomplish under one roof by sharing our relative expertise and value for client relationships," said Cerity Partners CEO and president, Kurt Miscinski. "The EMM team provides us with different perspectives and experiences, while simultaneously celebrating similar business philosophies—we are excited to grow together."

Cerity Partners was founded in 2009 with the mission to positively impact the financial well-being of its clients by delivering objective financial advice and oversight. The firm operates under a private partnership model and has built a strong reputation for serving high-net-worth individuals and their families. For media inquiries regarding this press announcement, or to speak to a Cerity Partners spokesperson, please contact: ceritypartners@ficommpartners.com. For information about Cerity Partners, visit: https://ceritypartners.com/

