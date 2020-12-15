Cerity Partners Announces the Addition of Two Teams

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's leading independent financial advisory firms, announced today the addition of Algonquin Advisors and Worldview Wealth Advisors. These firms raise the firm's total AUM to $27B and expand Cerity Partners' presence in the Northeast and Northern California.

Algonquin Advisors, founded in 1998, is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm led by Founder George Hubbard and CEO John Hyman. The team provides investment management services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families as well as foundations, with substantial experience investing in the private markets. Algonquin's seven talented professionals join Cerity Partners in part to leverage the firm's family office services to enhance the client experience.

"The ideals and values of Algonquin Advisors closely align with those of Cerity Partners, and we are thrilled to be joining the firm," said Hubbard. "We believe their breadth of offerings and deep industry expertise will enhance our services and promote our growth in the Northeast and across the country."

Founded in 2005 by Andrew Fisher, the firm's president, Worldview Wealth Advisors adds five San Francisco-based colleagues to Cerity Partners. The independent wealth management firm provides investment management and financial planning to globally-oriented families. Worldview Wealth Advisors specializes in cross-border financial planning for both Americans living abroad and foreign citizens living in the U.S., and was attracted to Cerity Partners because it not only offers a deep bench of resources for advisors, but it also has a long-standing reputation as a globally-minded firm. These professionals will work directly with colleagues at Cerity Partners to continue expanding the services they currently provide to expatriates and international investors.

"We are confident that our complementary areas of expertise, combined with Cerity Partners' deep resources and scale, will position us to reach more clients worldwide. We are ready to provide more internationally-focused families with the investment insights they need to succeed financially in the global market," said Fisher.

These two additions build on Cerity Partners' growth momentum over the past few years. Their wealth management-focus will be integral in supporting Cerity Partners' overall business, which serves both individual wealth management clients and institutions.

"Our new colleagues from Algonquin Advisors and Worldview Wealth Advisors are terrific additions to the Cerity Partners family. The breadth and depth of their expertise will meaningfully contribute to our local and national growth efforts," said Kurt Miscinski, President and CEO of Cerity Partners. "We are well-positioned for continued success and look forward to what we will accomplish with these new team members."

