CerraCap Ventures Invests in Life Science AI Company rMark Bio, Inc.

rMark Bio is at the intersection of technological enablement for better decision making and a consolidating need across life sciences companies for digital solutions to make faster decisions. Since 2016, rMark Bio has partnered to provide products & services to top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally. This strategic investment from CerraCap Ventures is poised to accelerate global expansion to become a major player in the space over the next few years.

"We are joining forces with rMark at the right time. Their solution is well designed for its end users, and the platform is experiencing major expansion. We are bullish about their revenue traction and large iconic client base," shared Ritesh Agarwal, Partner at CerraCap Ventures.

Focusing on the Pharmaceutical market, rMark takes a product-based approach to solve imperative challenges. As industry trends indicate, their capability to expand both vertically and horizontally makes them likely to maximize value for their customers.

Dasher Rattray, Lead Analyst at CerraCap Ventures, added, "Analytics tools built for life sciences companies have largely over-promised and underdelivered on actionable insights. rMark has taken a different approach that we believe will position them to be a massive winner in the space."

Jason Smith, Co-founder and CEO of rMark Bio, shared, "We are excited to work with CerraCap. Their expertise and network will help us continue to expand our global presence and meet our growing customer deliverables."

rMark Bio, Inc. was created to transform the life sciences industries by making artificial intelligence simple to adopt, easy to use and continuously transformative through a holistic approach incorporating strategy, technology and people power. rMark Bio provides services to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations. Learn more about rMark Bio at www.rmarkbio.com.

CERRACAP VENTURES, Orange county, Calif., based early stage VC specializing in Security, Enterprise Analytics, Health-tech, and Fin-tech investments that predominantly focus on companies in B2B enterprise space. The firm empowers high growth innovative companies by bringing sales from Fortune 1000 Enterprises. They call this unique business model "Sales and Scale" to facilitate purchase orders by connecting portfolio investments with key decision makers.

