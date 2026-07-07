CerraCap Ventures Invests in MazeBolt to Advance AI-Era DDoS Resilience

Investment underscores CERRACAP 's cybersecurity thesis around continuous validation, enterprise resilience, and mission-critical infrastructure protection.

COSTA MESA, Calif. and RAMAT GAN, Israel, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CERRACAP, a global venture capital firm investing in transformative technologies across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, advanced computing, defense, aerospace, and enterprise innovation, today announced its investment in MazeBolt, a leader in AI-powered DDoS resilience and continuous security validation.

The investment reflects CERRACAP 's conviction that the next generation of cybersecurity infrastructure will be defined by proactive validation, real-time resilience, and the ability to adapt to increasingly automated and AI-orchestrated threat environments. As enterprises become more dependent on distributed digital infrastructure, cloud platforms, and always-on services, the cost of downtime and disruption continues to rise. At the same time, DDoS attack surfaces are expanding, configurations are becoming more complex, and traditional defensive assumptions are increasingly insufficient.

MazeBolt addresses this challenge through RADAR™, its patented independent validation layer designed to continuously test and validate DDoS defenses without affecting live production environments. The platform enables enterprises to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and policy drift before they are exploited, helping security teams move from presumed protection to measurable resilience.

With RADAR VectorAI™, MazeBolt is extending its validation capabilities into AI-generated and AI-orchestrated DDoS attack simulations. This advancement positions MazeBolt at the forefront of a rapidly emerging category: continuous DDoS resilience validation for the AI era. By simulating evolving attack methodologies and validating defensive readiness in real time, MazeBolt enables enterprises to strengthen protection without affecting service availability.

"MazeBolt represents the kind of cybersecurity platform CERRACAP believes will define the next phase of enterprise resilience," said Vikas Datt, GP at CerraCap. "In an environment where adversaries are increasingly automated, adaptive, and AI-enabled, organizations can no longer rely on periodic testing or static assumptions. MazeBolt provides a continuous, independent validation layer that gives enterprises greater visibility, confidence, and control over their DDoS posture. This directly aligns with our investment thesis around technologies that reduce operational risk, strengthen digital infrastructure, and create durable enterprise value."

The investment further strengthens CERRACAP 's cybersecurity portfolio and aligns with its broader mandate to back category-defining companies solving complex enterprise and infrastructure challenges. Through its Corporate Intelligence Platform™, Sales & Scale™ model, strategic enterprise network, and executive advisory ecosystem, CERRACAP partners with founders to accelerate commercialization, support enterprise adoption, and scale technologies with global relevance.

"We are honored to welcome CerraCap to our investor base," said Matthew Andriani, CEO of MazeBolt. "Their conviction reflects our core understanding of the problem: DDoS defenses depend on configurations that are complex and shift faster than enterprises can keep pace with, leaving gaps that surface only when targeted. They need a continuous testing layer to close those gaps before adversaries do; a need the AI era of orchestrated DDoS attacks makes urgent. RADAR, our patented independent validation layer, replaces assumption with continuous proof, enabling DDoS resilience that stays relevant in the AI era without affecting service availability. With Vector AI, we are extending that proof into AI-orchestrated and AI-generated attacks, a first-mover step the market, starting with our existing customers, is realizing is essential to avoid damaging attacks. To have an institution of CerraCap's caliber behind that vision signals the category we are building is real and growing fast."

MazeBolt's solution is particularly relevant for financial institutions, digital platforms, cloud-native enterprises, critical infrastructure providers, telecommunications networks, and organizations where service continuity is essential to business performance and customer trust. By continuously validating the effectiveness of existing DDoS protections, MazeBolt helps enterprises close the gap between deployed security controls and real-world resilience.

For CERRACAP, the investment represents a strategic extension of its focus on cybersecurity companies that provide measurable enterprise outcomes, reduce systemic risk, and strengthen the foundations of the digital economy. As AI accelerates both innovation and threat sophistication, CERRACAP believes continuous validation will become an increasingly essential component of modern cyber defense architecture.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt delivers AI-powered DDoS resilience for enterprises operating in complex and rapidly evolving threat environments. Its patented RADAR™ platform continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting live production services, identifying vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposure gaps before attackers exploit them. With RADAR VectorAI™, MazeBolt extends its validation layer into AI-generated and AI-orchestrated DDoS attack simulations, helping organizations strengthen resilience in the AI era.

About CERRACAP

CERRACAP invests in founders building the next generation of transformative technologies. Leveraging its Corporate Intelligence Platform™, Sales & Scale™ model, and strategic enterprise ecosystem, CERRACAP focuses on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, defense, advanced computing, aerospace, and enterprise innovation - the technologies shaping tomorrow's economy. Visit us at www.ci.vc

Media Contact

Nikki Arora

Partner, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CerraCap Ventures