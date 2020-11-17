CerraCap Ventures launches its Foundation and Impact initiative CerraCap Cares, aimed at innovating philanthropy and investing in technology for good

With the unique dual structure of both a foundation and an impact fund, CerraCap Cares addresses the lack of sustainability in charitable giving. CerraCap Cares is innovating philanthropy by creating a legacy fund whose returns and profits will be constantly channeled towards charitable causes, thus amplifying the significance of each donation. It will also have the advantage of leveraging CerraCap Ventures' business acumen and investment track record to ensure a positive return for its donors.

"It is important to recognize the impact that social determinants have on outcomes for historically disadvantaged communities. Building on the successful strategies of our venture capital fund; Cerracap Cares is on a mission to invest in companies creating better access to learning, tools for empowerment, and sustainable technologies for the environment." shared Nikki Arora, Partner at CerraCap Ventures.

As a woman-led impact fund, CerraCap Cares will invest in companies which develop tech-enabled innovations to level disparities globally – all while mobilizing a technological ecosystem that can positively impact communities around the world.

"We have always believed in leveraging technology to reduce systemic disparities through innovation. CerraCap Cares unleashes the power of technology to do good through the development of uncommon partnerships, innovative alliances and a focus on measurable impact" said Sylvia Kim, Partner at CerraCap Cares.

