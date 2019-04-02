CertainTeed Purchases Norton Industries' Wood Ceilings Business

"The acquisition of Norton Industries' wood ceilings business demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in the growth of our ceilings business," said Carmen Bodden, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Ceilings. "Over the past 52 years, Norton has earned the trust of its customers and is well respected in the ceilings industry. We have a high level of confidence in the Norton team and want to preserve its entrepreneurial culture and close customer relationships. We are 'looking forward to looking up,' as they say at Norton."

"The Norton acquisition enhances our wood ceilings and walls portfolio with a strong lineup of products that complement our custom wood designs from Decoustics," said Seth Walton, General Manager, CertainTeed Specialties and Vice President, Commercial Markets. "The acquisitions of Norton today, and Hunter Douglas in 2018, combined with our Decoustics platform, reinforces CertainTeed's place as the home for high-performance specialty ceilings in North America."

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the business," said Tricia Rhea, President of Norton Industries, Inc. "CertainTeed shares our values of teamwork, entrepreneurship, and innovation so it will be a great fit for our team, and will benefit customers as well."

This acquisition will add to CertainTeed's innovation capabilities, increase CertainTeed's presence in the high-growth architectural specialties ceilings market and further establish the company as a producer of one of the industry's most comprehensive ceilings offerings. Customers will also benefit from an increased range of solutions that they can purchase from a single source.

Norton Industries is not affiliated with Saint-Gobain's Norton brand of abrasives.

About Norton Industries Wood Ceilings and Walls

Established in 1967, Norton Industries was a family owned and operated manufacturer of architectural ceiling products with a reputation for fresh ideas and innovations. Its unparalleled staff of dedicated employees seamlessly manages the complex details of every project to help ensure the most efficient and smooth installation, from the project's inception to its completion.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $4 billion in 2018. www.certainteed.com.

SOURCE CertainTeed