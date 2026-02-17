CertainTeed Showcases Latest Resilient Solutions, Debuts New Colorways at the International Builders' Show 2026

Booth #W4443 in the West Hall

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CertainTeed , a leading North American manufacturer of sustainable building materials, is debuting its latest resilient building solutions across its interior and exterior portfolio, as well as new colorways across its residential offerings, at the International Builders' Show in Orlando, Fla. (February 17 - February 19, 2026).

CertainTeed's all-new CERTAplank PRO siding

Through an interactive booth experience, the brand will showcase how its integrated building solutions are engineered to perform against wind, impact, heat, and moisture. It will highlight how these solutions address regional climate challenges and support long-term durability across residential building systems. Rooted in building science, each CertainTeed product is rigorously tested for strength and engineered for endurance, resulting in systems that balance performance and design. Homeowners get beauty and resilience; contractors get speed, consistency, and fewer call-backs.

"CertainTeed's building solutions are engineered to perform in even the most demanding climates," said Tom Yeager, Vice President of Product Management Siding Products Group. "Every product is designed and tested with both homeowners and contractors in mind. The solutions deliver the durability needed to withstand the elements, the aesthetics homeowners expect for curb appeal, and the ease of installation contractors rely on to work efficiently on the job site."

In addition to its latest resilient solutions, CertainTeed is introducing various colorways within its residential siding and roofing product lineup, including RISE®, STONEfaçade, and Landmark® Solaris®, furthering its commitment to providing solutions that are not only durable and resilient, but also design-driven to increase curb appeal. The brand's first-ever 2026 Home Color Palette of the Year: Coastal Current, will also be on display in the booth to serve as both a trend forecast and aesthetic inspiration. The palette was designed to help homeowners, builders, and design professionals bring cohesive, timeless color to every part of the home.

Booth Spotlights:

Contractor's Edge - NEW!

To further solidify the brand's dedication to its network of contractors, CertainTeed has recently announced the revamped tiers for its Credentialed Contractor Program, Contractor's Edge. Each tier – Premier, Pro and Master -- includes expanded training, technical resources, and business-support tools, and is designed to help contractors confidently specify, install, and support high-performance building systems while strengthening long-term partnerships. Additionally, the updated MyEdge platform serves as a one-stop shop for contractors' digital needs-- enhancing partnerships, driving loyalty, and providing seamless access to tools, insights, and resources.

CERTAplank® PRO - NEW!

CERTAplank® PRO delivers a combination of curb appeal and high performance, helping contractors install confidently and provide homeowners with peace of mind. Made from a next-generation rigid composite material with an innovative Resilient Composite Reinforcement backer (RCR™), it offers durability, ease of installation, and long-term performance for residential projects.

Landmark® Solaris® - NEW! Dark Color Offerings in Sand Dune, Moonstone, Redwood Canyon

The cool-roof version of CertainTeed's popular Landmark® shingle, Landmark® Solaris®, is ideal for sunny climates. This wood shake-inspired, solar-reflective asphalt shingle reflects solar energy and radiant heat far better than traditional roofing shingles, allowing homes to stay cooler during those hotter months.

STONEfacade® - NEW! Color Offerings in Acadia Breeze and Shenandoah Ridge

STONEfacade® is a manufactured stone veneer that combines the look of natural stone with contractor-friendly installation. It features the industry's only fully integrated rainscreen, offering superior moisture management and structural support. New colors, Acadia Breeze and Shenandoah Ridge, provide greater design flexibility for residential and light-commercial applications.

RISE® - NEW! More than 20 Colors Now Available Nationwide

RISE® is a high-performance synthetic siding product engineered to look and perform like real wood. Available in 160" lengths, in smooth or wood-grain finishes, and primed or pre-finished in a range of colors, it withstands heavy rain, snow, freeze/thaw cycles, and rot, providing contractors with a durable, low-maintenance exterior solution. RISE will now also be available through the brand's 2026 Home Color Palette of the Year: Coastal Current, offering coordinated color options for cohesive, timeless exterior designs.

ONE PRECISION ASSEMBLIES™

A scaled version of a model home built with CertainTeed's offsite construction solution, ONE PRECISION ASSEMBLIES™, will be on display in the booth. This installation will give visitors a first-hand look at what this building innovation can accomplish, showcasing the ins and outs of the customized panel building system. The model structure will highlight how the building system is optimized for durability, energy efficiency, and low-maintenance style. Moreover, it will showcase how the solutions are engineered to work together to provide lasting comfort, beauty, and protection for any region.

SunStyle® Certification

SunStyle's building-integrated solar roofing has achieved full High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) compliance, meeting Florida's most stringent wind and impact standards (TAS 201, 202, 203). With its newly secured Miami‑Dade Notice of Acceptance (NOA)/Florida Product Approval, SunStyle enables architects to incorporate renewable energy directly into the roof system without compromising aesthetics or hurricane‑grade resilience.

To learn more about CertainTeed's resilient building products and expansive color offerings, visit certainteed.com .

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. www.certainteed.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

