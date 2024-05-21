Certainty Home Lending Welcomes Award-winning Producer Shadi Kamran as National Business Development Executive

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender Certainty Home Lending, a Guaranteed Rate Company, today announced the appointment of Shadi Kamran as its new National Business Development Executive, poised to drive increased productivity and efficiency across Certainty's national platform. Kamran is based out of Los Angeles, supporting strategy and sales performance.

With a career spanning over 20 years in lending, Kamran brings deep experience in personal loan originations and leading high-performance teams. He also has a deep understanding of product guidelines, pricing, capital markets, and emerging technology's role in the lending process. He is credited as a top industry producer, having managed over $10B transactions over his award-winning career.

Franco Terango, Chief Executive Officer at Certainty Home Lending, expressed his enthusiasm for Kamran's addition to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Shadi to the Certainty family. His dedication to building enduring partnerships across diverse business segments, extensive mortgage finance experience, and team leadership expertise will be leveraged within Certainty's network of originators and branches. Our clients stand to benefit greatly from Shadi's particular blend of career experience in the field."

Reflecting on Certainty Home Lending's thriving culture, financial strength, and core mortgage capabilities as critical areas of strength, Kamran stated, "Our comprehensive product suite offers solutions for virtually every mortgage and home financing need. The technologically advanced mortgage platform empowers loan officers to serve both customers and business partners with ease and excellence. Additionally, the people and culture at Certainty are unique, and I am excited to once again collaborate with industry colleagues and leaders who I've regarded so highly over years in the business."

Certainty Home Lending operates under the umbrella of Guaranteed Rate, offering an array of industry-leading loan products complemented by cutting-edge mortgage technology. This technology streamlines the origination process, benefiting both loan officers and consumers.

For more information about Certainty Home Lending solutions and services, please visit www.certaintyhomelending.com or contact Shadi directly at shadi.kamran@certaintyhomelending[dot]com.

