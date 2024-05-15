Guaranteed Rate's Jennifer Beeston Breaks High Ground as First Woman to Rank #1 in VA Loan Originators in the Scotsman Guide

During Military Appreciation Month, the mortgage lending leader celebrates women-led initiatives and commitment to the military community

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Military Appreciation Month, Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, proudly announces its continued dominance in the VA (Veterans Affairs) loan market, exemplified by Jennifer Beeston's first-place ranking in the Scotsman Guide's list of Top VA Loan Originators nationwide. The first-ever woman to achieve the Scotsman top ranking, Beeston, a staunch advocate for military community homebuyers, is helping revolutionize the VA loan process, ensuring all military families receive the respectful and expedient service and options they deserve.

Beeston has provided VA loan expertise via her popular YouTube channel for over five years and has significantly educated this community about their homebuying benefits. "It's not just about the number of loans that we close; it's about leading with integrity and education and helping those who serve or have served into the homes of their dreams. We aim to empower these buyers with knowledge and tools to navigate the process seamlessly and with top results," said Beeston.

Guaranteed Rate has dramatically reduced VA loans' "clear to close" times to an average of 15.5 days in 2023, setting a new industry standard for this segment far below the typical 45-60 days. This achievement underscores the company's innovative approach and dedication to enhancing the VA loan experience for America's heroes.

Rola Gurrieri, Chief Fulfillment Officer at Guaranteed Rate, leads the department and oversees the ongoing innovation and systems improvements that arm Jen and the team to deliver these results effectively. Gurrieri added, "Our focus has always been making the loan process as efficient as possible. By optimizing operations and maintaining transparency, we empower these buyers to receive the benefits they have bravely earned. It's so gratifying to see what Jen has been able to do for her clients using our unique tools and systems."

The company also proudly supports GROW (Growth and Opportunity for Women), an internal initiative led by another top performer, Kristen Ambos, that fosters diversity and inclusion and continues to support the company's work with the military community. Beeston and other leading teammates' involvement in GROW highlights the intersection of military community support and empowerment initiatives within Guaranteed Rate, underscoring the company's commitment to creating inclusive financial solutions.

Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Guaranteed Rate, stated, "Our success in the VA loan sector, which you can see in the volume of incredible outcomes, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the military community unparalleled service and support. We honor their service by ensuring they have access and a clear path to the American Dream of homeownership. Jen is our top performer on this front, and we could not be more proud, but this also means that these families have the ultimate advocate in their camp on the homebuying journey."

