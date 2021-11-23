Certified B Corp™ National Energy Improvement Fund Launches Fifth Round of Climate-Action Investment Opportunity for Retail Investors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) www.neifund.org, a Certified B-Corp™ energy efficiency and resilience improvement lender, has launched the fifth round of a highly successful investment program targeted at smaller ticket investors who wish to earn a fixed return while helping fund NEIF's mission of financing the transition to efficient and resilient homes and businesses. The four previous rounds all exceeded their targets.

Climate Action Investment Certificates from the National Energy Improvement Fund are a Regulation CF offering.

Climate Action Investment Certificates are offered under Regulation CF through RaiseGreen, Inc, an SEC and FINRA licensed Funding Portal. They have a minimum investment level of $1,000 and pay a 7% annual return with twenty-eight scheduled quarterly payments. Full details of the offering can be found at www.climateactioninvestmentnotes.org.

"We are excited to be able to continue to broaden the audience for investment in clean energy and building resilience," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair and founder. "It's an opportunity for investors to take direct action improving local resilience and sparking economic growth at a crucial moment in our political and social economy," added Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder.

NEIF's work in climate impact was recently featured on the RaiseGreen podcast www.neifund.org/neifs-peter-krajsa-and-matthew-brown-featured-on-raisegreen-podcast/ and on NPR affiliate WDIY www.neifund.org/neif-featured-on-npr-program/.

About the National Energy Improvement Fund

The National Energy Improvement Fund www.neifund.org has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 5,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,000 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa and Matthew Brown and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019. It acquired the MyStrongHome www.mystronghome.net insurance and resilience platform in 2020.

Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected] / 610-737-4977

Matthew Brown, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected]

