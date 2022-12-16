Certified B Corp™ National Energy Improvement Fund Launches Sixth Round of Climate Investment Opportunity for Retail Investors on RaiseGreen Platform

Go Greener Preferred Investment Certificates are a Regulation Crowd-funding offering on the RaiseGreen impact investment platform. It permits investors of all sizes to support NEIF's programs which make energy efficiency and resilience more affordable for home and building owners.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) www.neifund.org, a Certified B-Corp™ energy efficiency and resilience improvement lender, has launched the sixth round of a highly successful investment program targeted at smaller ticket investors who wish to earn a fixed return while supporting NEIF's mission of financing the transition to efficient and resilient homes and businesses. The five previous rounds all exceeded their funding targets.

National Energy Improvement Fund Go Greener Preferred Investment Certificates

Formerly called Climate Action Investment Certificates, Go Greener Preferred Investment Certificates are offered under Regulation CF through RaiseGreen, Inc, an SEC and FINRA licensed Funding Portal. They have a minimum investment level of $1,000 and pay a 7% annual return with 28 scheduled quarterly payments. Full details of the offering can be found at https://www.neifund.org/gogreenerinvestment/ with a further link to invest now on the RaiseGreen platform.

"We are excited to be able to continue to broaden the audience for investment in clean energy and building resilience," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair and founder. "It's an opportunity for investors to take direct action improving local resilience and sparking economic growth at a crucial moment in our political and social economy," added Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder.

About the National Energy Improvement Fund

The National Energy Improvement Fund www.neifund.org has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 100,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,000 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown. Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $800 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.

Media Contacts

Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Founder 610-737-4977, [email protected]

Matthew Brown, Co-Chair and Founder [email protected]

Laura Nelson, COO and Founding Partner [email protected]

SOURCE National Energy Improvement Fund