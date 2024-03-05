Certify Health Announces the Appointment of Kevon Kothari as Chief Growth Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify Health is thrilled to introduce Kevon Kothari as the newest addition to its leadership team. He joins the company as its Chief Growth Officer.

Kevon brings over two decades of experience in healthcare technology, and additional experience within defense, banking, and hi-tech manufacturing. His professional journey has uniquely positioned him at the intersection of technology and healthcare, making him an invaluable asset to Certify Health's continued rapid progress.

Kevon Kothari, Chief Growth Officer

"I am delighted to be part of Certify Health, a company that is pushing the evolution of the patient experience with healthcare providers," said Kevon.

"My work experiences have equipped me with a profound belief in the importance of technology and its potential to transform the experience of patients and providers alike. I am eager to be part of Certify Health's ongoing growth and contribute to its ability to serve its customers."

Delving into his personal journey into healthcare, Kevon provided a glimpse into the motivations that fueled his career choices.

"Like a lot of people, I've had several personal experiences with family health challenges, and these have played a significant role in my decision to focus my career in this industry," he said.

"In my new role, my primary objective is to build a robust go-to-market strategy. This involves building a dynamic operations capability, a new customer success capability, and building up the current sales team, while concurrently crafting a comprehensive marketing strategy. Certify Health is well-positioned to emerge as a key player in the evolving patient experience and engagement segment, and I am excited to be part of this journey."

Certify Health is a secure platform that simplifies the process of patient scheduling, patient check-in, patient communications, and payments.

Certify Health will be at the HIMSS Conference in Orlando from March 11th-14th.

