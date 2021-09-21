CERTIFY Health Partners With Elo to Improve Patient Check-in & Satisfaction

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health and Elo, CERTIFY's preferred touchscreen vendor, are announcing their partnership to offer a patient self-service solution. Through integrating Elo's All-in-One touchscreen computers with CERTIFY Care's cloud-based interface, healthcare providers and institutions can optimize patient check-in workflows.

CERTIFY Care is an end-to-end patient engagement solution currently in use in major healthcare organizations. Some key Care functionalities include patient communication and onboarding, biometric authentication, digital forms, and appointment scheduling and management. To date, over 1.5 million appointments have been scheduled through the Care platform.

Elo leads in providing touchscreen solutions for healthcare and other applications. With Elo's modular hardware platform, organizations can create tailored devices by selecting from various devices and accessories.

CERTIFY and Elo's solution offers the opportunity to customize both the SaaS and touchscreen interfaces according to organizations' use cases. For the Elo touchscreen, this includes Elo Edge Connect™ peripherals such as cameras and barcode scanners, as well as other hardware accessories and branding. Organizations can also customize signage and software capabilities for their CERTIFY Care offering.

With this solution, enterprises can automate patient intake workflows to replace the traditional check-in procedures and improve patient experience. CERTIFY and Elo's solution helps reduce patient wait times, minimizes manual work for staff, and enables paperless check-in.

CERTIFY and Elo will continue to expand this partnership to provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to guarantee patient satisfaction.

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health focuses on helping healthcare organizations transform the way they engage with their patients. To accomplish this mission, CERTIFY offers a robust product suite including biometric authentication, digital patient intake, and COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and credential solutions. Organizations of all types and sizes can leverage CERTIFY solutions to optimize their workflows. To learn more, visit us at www.certifyhealth.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries, a new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

SOURCE CERTIFY Health