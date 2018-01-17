This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:



CES 2018 II Cision Roundup

1. eSync automotive OTA for feature upgrades and deep reaching predictive analytics showcased at CES 2018

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelfore, an industry leading enabler of smart mobility networks, announces that it will be demonstrating its eSync system with lighting and electronics expert HELLA at the CES 2018 exhibition held in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 9-12, 2018.

2. BOSS Audio Systems is First to Announce Amazon Alexa-Enabled Aftermarket In-Dash Multimedia Receiver

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products will be demonstrating its first Amazon Alexa-enabled aftermarket in-dash receiver at the upcoming 2018 CES.

3. Ouster to showcase technology at CES and Detroit Auto Show 2018; announces OS-1 research pricing

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouster, a San Francisco-based developer of high performance LIDAR technology, announced today that it will be demonstrating its technology at two major upcoming industry exhibitions this month: the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9th - January 12th, and the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit from January 14th - January 18th. In addition, Ouster has launched a new price plan for its OS-1 sensors, offering reduced pricing for research & educational customers in an effort to support leading robotics research world-wide.

4. Green Hills Software Expands Platform for Secure Connected Car with u-blox Connected Driving Technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Telematics Show — Green Hills Software, the global leader in high-assurance real-time operating systems and virtualization, today announced the integration of u-blox automotive connectivity and positioning technology with the Green Hills Platform for Secure Connected Car. The Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system and Multivisor™ secure virtualization provide the trusted software foundation and impenetrable partitions to securely and safely combine Linux-based connected car services with critical application and vehicle bus services utilizing u-blox portfolio of connectivity modules – all in a single Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The Platform uniquely enables vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to safely leverage open-source software while providing unmatched system flexibility, scalability and performance without compromising system safety or security when executing critical applications like remote vehicle monitoring & control, electric vehicle management and regulatory reporting, eCall / bCall, telematics services and ADAS data.

5. CES 2018: The Critically-Acclaimed Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt Now Works with the Google Assistant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a brand of Allegion® that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for more than 95 years, today announces at CES Unveiled that its Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt will work with Google Assistant in early Q1. With the Google Assistant on Google Home, users will be able to lock the door or check if the door is locked by saying, "OK Google, lock my door" or "OK Google, is my door locked?" Beyond Google Home, you can also ask your Google Assistant on your iOS or Android™ smartphone.

6. NuVision Announces Plans To Re-Enter The USA TV Market, And Significantly Expand Its Mobile Computing Line-Up

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth # 11121 – NuVision, today announced its plans to re-enter the USA TV market, while also significantly expanding its mobile computing line-up. NuVision is a USA based company with its roots in high quality TVs for custom installation. In 2018, for both the TV and mobile computing categories, the NuVision brand promise is to provide a compelling mix of quality, technology and value.

7. 2018's CES Show to Reveal the Launch of WAFR - The World's Most Innovative, Smallest & Slimmest Wireless Power Bank and Charger

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Consumer Electronic Show will present the launch of WAFR (http://www.WAFRtech.com) – the world's smallest and slimmest wireless Power bank and AC charger. Compatible with all iPhones and Android devices, WAFR uses patented Nano SD technology and interchangeable AC plug modules to charge users phones anywhere in the world.

8. CES 2018: Nexia Introduces Innovative New Features, Products to Further Enhance Consumers' Connected Comfort Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home technology leader Nexia™, a brand of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), today announced breakthrough feature and product innovations, RoomIQ and Trane XL724, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. Nexia, the smart home system that gives those with active lifestyles a better way to do everyday tasks and spend more time enjoying life, will be showcasing these innovations at Pepcom on Monday, Jan. 8, and the Z-Wave Experience House (booth #41717).

9. CES 2018: Smartvue IoT Platform Removes Challenges of Enabling IoT Video

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartvue, the largest private IoT video services provider, unveiled at CES 2018 its newest IoT video services platform, Cloudvue version 12.2.2. Businesses are investing in IoT across all markets and video offers new revenue opportunities from residential and commercial to industrial and smart city markets. The key challenges preventing IoT video adoption are speed to market, security, and cost at scale. Smartvue's newest Cloudvue IoT video platform helps customers get from idea to successful, revenue-generating, IoT video deployment quickly.

10. Techniplas Showcases Its Latest Cognitive, Additive and Generative Technologies at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniplas, a leading global design and manufacturing provider of automotive products and services, announced today it is bringing its latest products and services to CES 2018. Show attendees are invited to experience the company's cognitive lighting and lightweighting capabilities, and how it is integrating and using additive manufacturing within the automotive industry at booth #9100 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

11. Techniplas Attracts Lightweighting Software Innovator ParaMatters to its Open Innovation Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniplas, a leading global design and manufacturing provider of automotive products and services, announced today that ParaMatters, a leader in autonomous topology optimization and generative lightweighting design, joined its open innovation program. ParaMatters brings to Techniplas its revolutionary cognitive design platform that is capable of automatically generating additive manufacturing for high-performance, lightweighted structures within aerospace, automotive and other mission critical applications.

12. Techniplas Teams Up with NXT Factory Exploring Additive Manufacturing Alternatives to Injection Molding Through Its Open Innovation Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniplas, a leading global design and manufacturing provider of automotive products and services, announced today, that NXT Factory, a pioneer in the development of a game-changing technology called Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) joined its expanding open innovation program as a full member. As part of this partnership, Techniplas plans to explore how automotive products that it is currently manufacturing using injection molding can potentially be produced better and faster using NXT Factory's technology.

13. Techniplas Taps Ultra-Fast Stereolithography 3D Printer Maker Nexa3D to Its Open Innovation Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniplas, a leading global design and manufacturing provider of automotive products and services, announced today, that Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast stereolithography professional-grade 3D printers, joined its growing open innovation program as a full member. As part of this collaboration, Techniplas plans to deploy 30 Nexa3D printers throughout its manufacturing facilities worldwide.

14. 3D-Printed Electronics Innovator Nano Dimension Joins Techniplas Open Innovation Program

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Techniplas, a leading global design and manufacturing provider of automotive products and services, today announced that Nano Dimension, a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ: NNDM) (TASE: NNDM), joined its open innovation program to make available for the first time to the automotive industry additive manufacturing of conductive components, encapsulated sensors and smart surfaces.

15. Kwikset Reinforces Legacy and Leadership at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kwikset® brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division cemented itself as a leader in door hardware innovation more than 70 years ago, decades before introducing a category of Bluetooth-enabled smart locks and securing its leadership position as one of the longest-running smart lock exhibitors at CES. The company has been committed to delivering smart and secure door hardware solutions to its consumers since its inception.

16. Chamberlain Group's MyQ Connects At CES 2018

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CGI), a market leader in access control solutions, continues to lead the smart home integration market with its MyQ®-enabled products. This week at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), CGI will unveil the future of MyQ through a curated exploration of new products, partnerships and technologies.

17. The Qt Company and Green Hills Showcase Significant Advancements in Integrated Automotive HMI Platforms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2018 — The Qt Company and Green Hills Software today announced a collaboration to deliver the latest in human machine interface (HMI) development platforms for integrated automotive digital cockpits, focused on production deployment. Qt and Green Hills will showcase the revolutionary HMI platform at CES 2018, taking place in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

18. Seek Thermal Debuts First High-Resolution Thermal Imaging Camera Designed for Automotive Aftermarket and Priced Under $999 at CES 2018

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2018, Seek Thermal™, the company behind some of the most groundbreaking thermal imaging products and core platforms, will showcase the first high-resolution thermal imaging camera for automotive aftermarket priced at under $999. Designed to enhance driver awareness and increase overall road safety, the thermal image camera easily integrates with existing automotive infotainment systems, making it easier than ever to add high-resolution thermal imaging to your vehicle at an unprecedented price point.

19. Riding the AI Wave: QNAP to Unveil Storage Solutions for AI, Demonstrate IoT Mini Server, and Showcase Amazing Companion Robot at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP®, Inc. will unleash its full-throttle network-attached storage innovations around artificial intelligence (AI) at CES 2018 (Sands Convention Center, 2nd floor Booth No. 40955), including a new AI developer package along with a GPU-accelerated NAS for AI machine learning, the next-generation single-board IoT mini server for small-scale/private IoT applications or large-scale/public IoT deployments, and a clever new companion robot that performs as an artificially intelligent assistant for home environments.

20. eSync bi-directional OTA pipeline solves automotive fleet management problems at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelfore, an industry leading enabler of smart mobility networks, announces that it is demonstrating its eSync system with ZF at the CES 2018 exhibition held in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 9-12, 2018.

21. Consumers No Longer Need to Fly Blind When It Comes to Cybersecurity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard is bridging the cybersecurity trust barrier between business and consumers. The leader in security ratings is announcing the general availability of their "Monitoring by SecurityScorecard" Badge Program at CES 2018. This new program enables companies to prove to their customers that they are following security best practices and guidelines by displaying a badge with an easy-to-understand letter grade on their website or application.

22. Seek Thermal To Showcase Its New Thermal Sensors for IoT at CES 2018

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek Thermal™, the company behind some of the most groundbreaking, low cost, and high-resolution thermal imaging products and core platforms, will be at CES 2018 to showcase the company's thermal imaging technology and demonstrate a concept designed specifically for IoT. As the world around us becomes "smarter," Seek Thermal sensors can provide an unparalleled advantage in the collection and analysis of data for preventative maintenance across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, transportation, smart grids, smart buildings and more.

23. New illy Espresso and Coffee System with Integrated Amazon Dash Replenishment Technology Creates Connected Device for Coffee Lovers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on the world's biggest stage for innovation, the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), illy introduced a connected version of its Y5 single-serve espresso and coffee system that integrates the Amazon Dash Replenishment System (DRS). Now, the illy Y5 system tracks coffee capsule usage and automatically reorders more before you run out. illy, the world's most global coffee brand and leader in high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee, gave select CES insiders a first look at the Y5 DRS at the WIRED Café in the Venetian Hotel.

24. Chamberlain Group Partners With EVE To Deliver MyQ Technology To Tesla Drivers

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla drivers will soon have convenient, touchscreen access to the Chamberlain Group's MyQ® smart-home features. Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands, announces a new partnership with EVE (Evolved Vehicle Environments), makers of the EVE for Tesla in-dash touchscreen experience, to deliver in-vehicle smart-home capabilities in the new EVEConnect release scheduled for availability later this quarter.

25. Ford Partners With Postmates To Pilot Customer, Merchant Interaction With Self-Driving Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the only on-demand platform that can deliver anything from anywhere, and Ford Motor Co., today announce that they are partnering to test the experience of self-driving vehicle deliveries in 2018. Postmates will partner with Ford to conduct pilot programs that explore how self-driving technology could change the delivery experience for merchants, customers and communities. The pilot project will test the potential of incorporating Ford's self-driving vehicles as a part of Postmates deliveries in the future.

26. Ozobot Announces New Evo Updates For CES 2018

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot, makers of award-winning coding robots for the next generation of creators, announced today a major update that enables the company to reward Evo users for all the innovative ways they play, create, and share using the robot. Effective immediately, Ozobot is rolling out a leveling system that tracks users' progress and rewards them even when using Evo without a tablet or smartphone. This update will be on view at Ozobot's CES 2018 booth (LVCC South Hall 2 #25429), along with enhanced in-app game controls, design, and sound effects.

27. First Responder Network Authority to Debut Public Safety Technology Track at CES

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected emergency vehicles. The Internet of Lifesaving Things. Apps for first responders. The First Responder Network Authority will present the first public-safety-focused technology conference track, "Transforming the Future of Public Safety Communications," at CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 11. The track will explore how smart cities technology will impact public safety through the use of sensor networks, data and technology tools.

28. Visteon Showcases New Technology for the Digital Cockpit on the Road to Autonomous Driving

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) is showcasing technology at CES® 2018 aimed at accelerating the transition to all-digital vehicle cockpits and speeding development and commercialization of autonomous driving solutions. This is Visteon's 19th year at CES – one of the longest participation levels of any automotive technology company.

29. QNAP and Netgate Showcase NAS with pfSense Joint Solution for Network Security at CES 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc. initiated partnership with Netgate®, the world's leading provider of open source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense® software on QNAP NAS to create new security and networking deployment at CES 2018 (QNAP Booth No. 40955).

30. AccuWeather Introduces App for the Google Assistant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest-growing source of weather forecasts and warnings and a global leader in weather-related big data and analytics, today announced the launch of AccuWeather for the Google Assistant, a new app that makes it easy to access weather forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ using natural language commands.

31. My Special Aflac Duck™ Takes Home Best of CES 2018 Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the United States, capped off a busy week at the Consumer Electronics Show® (CES) by accepting the Best of CES 2018 Award for Best Unexpected Product for My Special Aflac Duck, the company's new social robot designed to help children coping with cancer. The smart companion was created by Sproutel, a research and development workshop focused on making health care playful, based on a year of child-centered research conducted by Sproutel at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, one of the most prominent children's cancer facilities in the nation, caring for more than 400 new childhood cancer patients each year.

32. hxGPT SONG AI Cores: Scalable Deep Neural Network AI Accelerators for Handsets and Edge Processing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- Today Hua Xia GPT (hxGPT), China's leading licensor of customizable processor IP cores, announced a scalable, programmable AI accelerator family available for licensing at CES 2018. Solutions scaling from handset to edge processing support a wide range of applications including the Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Self-driving Cars, Robotics, Surveillance, and Machine Vision.

