CES 2022: Introducing Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt - A Trusted Solution for Apple's New Home Keys Experience

"Throughout our 100-year history, we have remained committed to revolutionizing the user experience with convenient and secure home access our customers can trust," said Dave Ilardi, general manager at Schlage, a brand of Allegion. "We're excited about our collaboration with Apple that brings together two highly regarded brands with a history and reputation for delivering innovation to the connected home. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt provides homeowners with an even simpler and secure way to access their homes. This is just another step in our vision to create purposeful experiences that deliver simplicity and peace of mind.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt is the newest device in Schlage's connected portfolio and the first smart lock solution in the North American market to support Apple's home keys for iPhone and Apple Watch. With a Schlage Home Key in Apple Wallet, homeowners don't even need to unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch to open their lock, and with Power Reserve2, even if the iPhone needs to be charged, they may still be able to tap to unlock for up to five hours after their iPhone battery runs out. Additionally, the lock is also fully supported by the Schlage Home app. The same unique and highly rated features developed with Schlage's original WiFi-enabled lock are available through the Schlage Home app:

Homeowners will enjoy being able to check the status of their deadbolt and lock/unlock the deadbolt remotely from their phone.

Homeowners can create and manage up to 100 access codes from the app, as well as set schedules for those codes for recurring, temporary or permanent access.

Real-time activity logs make it easier to know when a code has been used, and customizable push notifications provide an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Pairing the Schlage Encode Plus deadbolt with the Schlage Home app allows homeowners to use Alexa or Google Assistant to securely control their lock via voice.

The Schlage Encode Plus deadbolt is compatible with iOS and Android devices via the Schlage Home app.

The Schlage Encode Plus deadbolt can be simultaneously paired and managed by the Schlage Home app and Apple HomeKit for consumers to experience the benefits and functionality of both apps.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt will be available for purchase late this spring and will retail for $299.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.



1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com. 2 Power Reserve is supported on iPhone XS or later and Apple Watch Series 4 running watchOS 8 or later.



SOURCE Schlage