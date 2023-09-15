CES 2024 - Largest Audited Global Tech Event - Poised for Growth

Show footprint, number of attendees, exhibitors, and global media on track to surpass CES 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association® announced today that CES® 2024 is thriving and on track to surpass the CES 2023 footprint and number of attendees, exhibitors and global media. CES 2024 will be the largest in-person, independently audited tech event in the world. Scheduled January 9-12 in Las Vegas, registration for CES 2024 is now open.

Anticipated Numbers for CES 2024

  • 130K+ attendees
  • 1000+ startups within Eureka Park
  • 3500+ exhibitors and a sold-out West Hall

"CES 2024 is growing! The show is on track to surpass the CES 2023 exhibit space, with global companies debuting innovation that will solve our most pressing global challenges," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "From healthcare to transportation, smart home solutions, AI advancements and beyond, CES 2024 will shine a light on tech innovation that will change our world for the better."

The top technology categories expected at CES 2024 include AI, sustainability, startups, digital health and transportation and mobility – including LVCC West Hall featuring more than 300 companies. The West Plaza will be filled with self-driving demonstrations and EVTOL exhibits. Global brands exhibiting at CES 2024 include Amazon, BMW, Bosch, Caterpillar, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Intel, John Deere, LG Electronics, L'Oreal, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis and Vizio. 

CES, the most powerful tech event in the world, is independently audited and follows the strict auditing standards set by the UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Registration for CES 2024 is now open. For more information or to register, visit CES.tech.

About CES: 
CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.    

About Consumer Technology Association: 
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.   

