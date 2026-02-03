CTA Foundation Spotlights Accessibility Leadership and Innovation at CES® 2026, Marked by Inaugural Accessibility Stage

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CTA Foundation marked a milestone week at CES® 2026 with the debut of the show's first-ever Accessibility Stage and a full slate of programming that reinforced the critical role technology plays in creating opportunity for all.

"CES 2026 marked a turning point for accessibility at the show," said Stephen Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. "The launch of the Accessibility Stage, and all of the other related events, demonstrated that accessibility is not a side conversation; it is central to where technology is headed."

CES 2026 Accessibility Stage DotLumen received Grand Prize and Judge’s Choice Award at CES 2026 Accessibility Stage

Accessibility programming included:

