CTA Foundation Spotlights Accessibility Leadership and Innovation at CES® 2026, Marked by Inaugural Accessibility Stage

News provided byConsumer Technology Association
Feb 03, 2026, 08:58 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CTA Foundation marked a milestone week at CES® 2026 with the debut of the show's first-ever Accessibility Stage and a full slate of programming that reinforced the critical role technology plays in creating opportunity for all.
"CES 2026 marked a turning point for accessibility at the show," said Stephen Ewell, Executive Director of the CTA Foundation. "The launch of the Accessibility Stage, and all of the other related events, demonstrated that accessibility is not a side conversation; it is central to where technology is headed."
Accessibility programming included:
- The Health Innovation Challenge, presented by the WITH Foundation, highlighted solutions that expand access to digital health tools for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. HapWare was named the 2026 Challenge winner, with Lotus recognized as runner-up thanks to prize sponsor, Ability Central. Finalists Cairns Health, Daivurjnt, Key2Enable, and SpineX Inc were also recognized for their thoughtful approaches to advancing more inclusive digital health experiences.
- The Accessibility Roundtable on Jan. 5, presented by Salesforce, convened leaders from industry, government, and the disability community to discuss top accessibility priorities. Conversations explored accessibility efforts across CTA, dialogue with the Federal Communications Commission, the growing role of artificial intelligence in accessibility, and how technology can support disability employment and workforce inclusion. The discussion generated practical insights and aligned participants on how collaboration across sectors can drive progress. Additional support was provided by Amazon, Meta, and Aira.
- Later that day, the Accessibility and AgeTech Reception underscored the growing visibility and importance of accessibility conversations at CES. Sponsors included Amazon, LG, Meta, Salesforce, Serve Robotics and Sony. At the Foundation's annual Pitch Competition, at Eureka Park, DotLumen received both the Grand Prize and Judge's Choice Award for its AI-powered navigation solution supporting people who are blind or have low vision. Cairns Health earned the Runner-Up Award for its AI-driven digital care companion, while EverEx received the Audience Choice Award for its AI-powered remote therapeutic monitoring platform. The event was presented by Next50 with additional support from Canon and Panasonic.
- During the Pitch Competition program, ONSCREEN, Inc. received the John and Jane Shalam Award for Combatting Social Isolation for its technology supporting social connection among older adults.
- The Foundation hosted both an Accessibility Media Tour and a Funders Tour, introducing journalists, other foundations, and experts in the aging space to the 2026 Eureka Park Accessibility Contest winners: 360 Direct Access, Cairns Health, CogniHealth, HapWare, and NewHaptics as well as other exhibitors of all sizes.
- The first-ever CES Accessibility Stage, powered by Verizon Accessibility, featured 25 sessions exploring how accessibility translates into real products, services, and experiences. The stage featured accessibility in action, with accessibility services sponsored by Microsoft and Auracast services provided by Bluetooth SIG.
Explore more accessibility content from CES 2026 on our Accessibility page.
About CTA Foundation:
The CTA Foundation, an affiliate of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults and people with disabilities through technology. For more information about the Foundation's initiatives, visit www.CTAFoundation.tech.
About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.
SOURCE Consumer Technology Association
