CES 2024: TORRAS INTEGRATES A VARIETY OF IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS INTO ITS PHONE CASES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, TORRAS, a company boasting more than 1,300 patents and 60 international industry awards, unveiled its latest innovations in kickstand phone cases. With a vision to redefine the purpose of phone cases and liberate users' hands in the era of short videos, these pioneering products signify the evolution of mobile phone cases into multi-functional accessories.

TORRAS kickstand phone cases

In a 2023 Ispos consumer study, TORRAS was lauded for spearheading the development of kickstand phone cases. The study also commended the new design of TORRAS phone cases for seamlessly integrating kickstand and magnetic suction features with enhanced protection, slimness, and portability.

At CES 2024, TORRAS showcased its four latest kickstand phone cases, underscoring its unwavering commitment to simplifying people's lives through technological innovation. These included the Ostand from the round stand case series, Pstand from the one-piece stand series, Lstand from the lens stand case series, and Hstand from the frame stand case series.

With the increasing trend of watching videos on mobile devices, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases offer the perfect solution for both horizontal and vertical positioning. Featuring multi-angle adjustment ranging from 40° to 120°, users can effortlessly find the ideal angle to suit their preferences. Whether it's for hands-free video conferences, conveniently viewing recipes in the kitchen by magnetically attaching the phone to the refrigerator, or multitasking while watching videos, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases provide stable support.

Recognizing the growing norm of using phones at desks, TORRAS optimized its case by integrating an embeddable, multifunctional kickstand, allowing users to binge-watch their favorite TV shows or video conference with family or co-workers without sacrificing the magnetic charging feature they love on their iPhones.

Standing behind each model is the TORRAS team, continuously striving to meet evolving needs and trends. With a forward-thinking and advancing spirit, TORRAS has been pushing boundaries and introducing innovative ideas like all-around airbags and X-SHOCK airbags into implementation. The brand now offers a variety of products, transforming the way people use their phone cases, fans, and air conditioners.

While delivering exceptional products to its customers, TORRAS also prioritizes planet development. The company is proud to be part of the WeForest movement and contribute to eco-friendly initiatives crucial for building a greener future. TORRAS plans to plant over 100,000 trees by 2030 to contribute positively to the planet.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique." They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters and have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

SOURCE TORRAS