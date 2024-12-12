CES 2025: Deloitte Helps Clients Drive Innovation and Transformation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: During CES® 2025, Deloitte will focus on bringing together the people, technologies and capabilities needed to build a competitive advantage for its clients. By harnessing its industry-leading business experience and command of cutting-edge technologies, Deloitte assists clients throughout their transformational journeys — from crafting Generative AI strategies to deploying scalable solutions across enterprises. Join us to learn more about a wide array of topics, from the revolutionary forces reshaping health and entertainment to the critical integration of privacy in product development.

WHO: Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to provide insights on the strategies driving transformation, both today and in the future. Deloitte sessions will dive into the latest tech trends and issues, focusing on the future of technology and innovation.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Show floor opening on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.)

WHERE: CES® will bring together the global tech industry audience both online and in person in Las Vegas in January 2025. Official show locations can be found here.

KEY TOUCHPOINTS:

Want to learn more about Deloitte at CES 2025? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2025 presence can be found here .

LinkedIn live daily briefings

Join Deloitte daily on LinkedIn Live for real-time updates from the CES 2025 conference floor. Hosted by Shawn DuBravac , a globally recognized futurist, bestselling author, and former Chief Economist of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), along with Duncan Stewart , director of TMT Research at Deloitte Canada, briefings will uncover the latest trends and breakthroughs emerging at CES. Details and topics of each LinkedIn Live briefing will be updated here closer to the event.

Deloitte panels and speaking sessions

Generational Shifts: The Evolution of Gaming

Gen Z and Gen Alpha now dominate the gamer population. Discover how they are reshaping game development and culture.

Deloitte speaker: Richard Goldsmith , games and esports leader, Deloitte Digital

Monday, Jan. 6, 3 to 3:40 p.m. | Location: ARIA, Level 2, Mariposa 5

Tech Trends 2025: Explore what's new and next in emerging technology

AI is here to stay, but what other trends should you know today to impact tomorrow? Join us as we dive into what's next in enterprise tech, spatial computing, and more.

Deloitte speakers: Bill Briggs, chief technology officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deborah Golden U.S. chief innovation officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 to 9:40 a.m. | Location: LVCC, West Level 2, W232

Leading a Generative AI-fueled Enterprise: An executive playbook

Generative AI technology is transforming processes, business models, and even entire industries. Learn how to overcome challenges and achieve GenAI at scale.

Deloitte speaker: Jim Rowan , head of AI, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 to 10:40 a.m. | Location: LVCC, North Level 2, N261

Future of Health, presented by Deloitte

As the health industry shifts, providers will need to focus on patient care, digital transformation, data and platforms. The future is now.

Deloitte moderator: Neal Batra , global future of health leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 to 10:40 a.m. | Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404

Leap of Faith: What skydiving teaches us about trust in the age of AI

Explore how businesses can build, maintain, and restore trust, especially in critical areas like cybersecurity, AI, and data privacy.

Deloitte moderator: Michael Bondar, enterprise trust leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 11 to 11:40 a.m. | Location: LVCC, North Level 2, N261

Fans, Creators and Marketers, Unite!

A look at the powerful union that fans, digital creators and marketing leaders can forge to successfully promote projects to audiences.

Deloitte moderator: Dennis Ortiz , principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10:05 to 10:45 a.m. | Location: ARIA, Level 1, Joshua 9

Reliability in the Auto Industry: A software-centric approach

Reliability is vital in the auto industry. AI and industry collaboration can enhance development, testing, quality, and loyalty — a new roadmap for the future of auto.

Deloitte panelist: Chris Ahn, US Connected Mobility and Electrification Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLC

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 10:30 to 11 a.m. | Location: Convention Center, West Hall, Mobility Stage (Show Floor)

The Mobility Revolution: Leadership in the age of connected vehicles

The transformation to connected vehicles redefines convenience and accessibility for consumers. Leaders develop a digital-first approach to unlock growth opportunities.

Deloitte moderator: Jody Stidham, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. | Location: Convention Center, West Hall, Mobility Stage (Show Floor)

Unlocking Potential: Building Trust and Driving Innovation with Generative AI in the Digital Age

Explore strategies for building trust and maximizing GenAI's potential to drive innovation, deepening its impact in both personal and professional realms.

Deloitte moderator: China Widener, vice chair and US technology, media and telecommunications industry leader, Deloitte

Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 to 4:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, North Level 2, N261

