CES 2025: ESR to Unveil Next-Gen MagSafe Innovations for Charging, Productivity, and Protection

ESR will showcase its latest 2025 lineup at CES and Pepcom, revealing its innovative solutions that unleash the full power of MagSafe

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , the No.1 selling brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon , will unveil a new suite of cutting-edge tech products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, aimed at enhancing the user experience with faster, safer charging, portable productivity, and powerful protection solutions.

Among the highlights are the CryoBoost™-enabled chargers and the first-ever magnetic rechargeable mouse, designed for easy portability. ESR is also set to extend its MagSafe ecosystem to the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, making it even easier for users across different platforms to enjoy the benefits of its innovative chargers and accessories.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at ESR," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "Our commitment is to continuous innovation in the MagSafe space, delivering a seamless and reliable experience in every aspect of daily life. With ESR, the full power of MagSafe isn't just unleashed—it's redefined."

CryoBoost Your MagSafe: The Fastest, Safest Way to Charge

ESR continues to lead innovation in MagSafe accessories with its second-generation CryoBoost™ technology, designed to solve the biggest challenges in wireless charging: heat and efficiency. Compared to the original CryoBoost™ launched in 2022, the second-generation CryoBoost™ introduces several key improvements that enhance both charging performance and user experience:

Improved Airflow: A fully open duct system improves cooling efficiency, reducing device temperatures by approximately 5.5°C, ensuring safer and more stable charging.

A fully open duct system improves cooling efficiency, reducing device temperatures by approximately 5.5°C, ensuring safer and more stable charging. Reduced Sound: Fan sound has been reduced from 30 dB to 25 dB, making it quieter than a whisper heard from 5 feet away, enhancing the comfort of the charging process.

Fan sound has been reduced from 30 dB to 25 dB, making it quieter than a whisper heard from 5 feet away, enhancing the comfort of the charging process. Slimmer Design: The fan's thickness has been reduced from 7mm to 4mm, resulting in a sleeker, more streamlined design without sacrificing performance.

ESR's CryoBoost™ lineup will also expand in 2025 to include portable solutions for tech-savvy travelers, continuing to deliver seamless charging experiences for every lifestyle.

MagMouse: Made to Go Anywhere

As part of ESR's ongoing mission to unleash the full potential of MagSafe in the productivity space, the ESR HaloLock MagMouse Wireless Mouse is the world's first magnetic rechargeable mouse that doesn't require users to carry around an extra cable. Designed for everyone who needs to move around while working or studying, which is practically everyone, the MagMouse offers the most convenient way possible of carrying a mouse along by simply attaching it to a laptop or tablet. No more bulky cases or other inconvenient storage solutions.

The MagMouse is rechargeable, and it has a built-in cable that stows away neatly and invisibly when not in use, which means users never have to worry about it running out of power and yet don't need to carry a separate cable. It runs on a 500 mAh battery that charges lightning-fast. A one-minute charge provides enough power for four hours of use, while a full charge takes just 45 minutes and offers 160 hours of use.

Unlimited MagSafe Stash Stand: Upgraded to Protect Camera Control

ESR's patented iPhone 16 Stash Stand cases combine durable protection with seamless MagSafe compatibility. Upgraded cases such as the HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case (Camera Control, Stash Stand) include a protective cover for the iPhone 16's new Camera Control feature, safeguarding this sensitive part of the phone. The Stash Stand remains in place, allowing users to prop up the phone for hands-free viewing without interfering with MagSafe accessories like chargers, power banks, and wallets. This new design adds extra protection while maintaining the case's slim profile and full functionality.

Additionally, ESR is expanding its MagSafe ecosystem to support the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, enhancing compatibility across platforms.

Geo with Built-in Apple Find My: Peace of Mind Tracking

The ESR Geo series redefines the concept of everyday carry, addressing one of life's most common frustrations: losing one's everyday carry. Expanding its involvement in the Apple ecosystem beyond MagSafe charging, ESR has integrated Apple-certified Find My technology into its new product category since 2023. Building on the success on Kickstarter and Indiegogo for its world-first Geo Wallet Stand and Geo Classic Wallet with built-in Find My tracking, ESR continues to develop new possibilities for the Apple ecosystem.

At CES 2025, ESR will introduce the latest expansion to complete its Geo family - Geo Digital Pencil. Designed for iPads and iPhones, this innovative stylus ensures you'll never lose track of your tablet pencil again. With a simple tap of a button, users can easily locate their pencil via the Find My app, offering a seamless blend of convenience, performance, and peace of mind.

Visit ESR at CES 2025:

Pepcom Digital Experience : January 6 , 7:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. PST

: , 7:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. PST CES Booth: January 7–10, Venetian Expo, LVCC South Hall 1 - 30115

Discover more about ESR's latest innovations at Amazon or ESR's official site . To arrange CES meet-ups, request review samples, or media inquiries, reach out to [email protected].

About ESR: 15 Years of Trusted Reputation

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

