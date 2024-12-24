CES 2025 Preview: TESSAN to Showcase Charging Solutions for Enhanced Connectivity and Convenience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading charging solution provider TESSAN has announced its participation in CES 2025, where it will present its latest innovations designed to enhance connectivity and convenience for users. Visitors can explore the brand's new offerings at Booth 30562 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2.

TESSAN booth layout at CES 2025

"Tessan aims to be a reliable companion for users in their lives and travels, ensuring that they stay connected at home or on the go. Participating in CES 2025 is also an opportunity for us to deepen the connection with more users, offering them a tangible experience of our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Alex, CEO of TESSAN.

At the heart of TESSAN's showcase are products that reflect its core values: simplicity and convenience, innovation and efficiency, as well as sustainability. Every product is designed with a user-centric approach, integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet modern demands.

A highlight of the exhibit will be the 140W Universal Travel Adapter, designed for global use with EU, UK, US, and Australian plugs. Its lightweight, compact design makes it travel-ready. USB-C ports offer up to 140 watts for fast charging, while USB-A ports provide 18 watts. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously, including smartphones, laptops, cameras, and CPAP machines. Advanced safety features, like double-patented auto-resetting fuses, ensure secure operation.

Another innovation on display is the 100W Charging Station. Compact and designed to save space, this multi-functional device can charge up to nine gadgets simultaneously at high speed. Its sleek upright design combines style with functionality, while robust safety measures safeguard devices from overcurrent, voltage surges, and overheating, ensuring uninterrupted charging around the clock.

For electric vehicle owners, TESSAN will showcase its Level 2 Smart EV Charger, a high-performance charging solution that delivers up to 11.5kW/h, offering remote control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, off-peak scheduling, and adjustable currents. Compatible with most North American electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, its SAE J1772 connector and water-resistant, fireproof design ensure safety and reliability.

These innovative products have not gone unnoticed in the industry. In May 2024, TESSAN was recognized at the MUSE Design Awards, earning gold and silver honors for its Intelligent Charging Set, multi-functional fast charging socket, and Household EV AC Charger. These accolades reflect the brand's dedication to blending exceptional design with cutting-edge functionality, resonating with users worldwide.

Beyond technology, TESSAN remains deeply committed to environmental sustainability. In August 2024, the brand received ClimatePartner certification, signifying its alignment with eco-friendly practices. Most recently, it announced a collaboration with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted, launching an initiative to plant 10,000 trees as part of its efforts to mitigate climate change and support global reforestation.

As a brand committed to empowering users to explore the unknown while safeguarding the planet, TESSAN continues to lead through innovation, sustainability, and meaningful action. CES 2025 promises to be an exciting opportunity for audiences to witness these values brought to life.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE TESSAN