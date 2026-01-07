TESSAN Launches "Courage Charge" at CES 2026 Through the "Why Do We Fly" Experience

Unveiled During Tessan Night, an Invitation-Only Brand Gathering in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, TESSAN, a global leader in charging solutions, presented its vision for the year ahead through a dual-stage presence: an immersive daytime exhibition at LVCC South Hall 1, and an evening gathering at The Smith Center. Together, these experiences transformed the brand's presence into a deeper conversation about courage, connection, and human potential.

Attendees exploring the “Why Do We Fly” wingsuit installation and new charging gear at TESSAN Booth #31109, LVCC. TESSAN team, global creators, and partners celebrating together at "The Vegas Night."

Unified under the theme "Courage Charge," TESSAN showcased a belief that charging is no longer just about devices—it is about supporting the people who step beyond comfort zones, explore the unknown, and move forward with intention.

Daytime at Booth #31109: Why Do We Fly

During CES show hours, TESSAN's booth became the physical expression of its latest narrative chapter, "The Next Warrior." At its center stood a striking wingsuit flying installation, created in collaboration with professional wingsuit pilot Jamie, drawing visitors into a shared question: Why Do We Fly?

Rather than offering a technical answer, TESSAN framed it as a human one:

"Because we believe travel is more than just moving across places—it's about expanding the limits of who we are. We believe in charging more than devices—we charge the spirit. A spirit of courage."

Set against this backdrop, TESSAN presented its current product lineup as practical tools designed to support real journeys and real stories.

The experience was anchored by Voyager 205, TESSAN's flagship 205W, 8-port GaN travel hub. Demonstrated powering creator-grade equipment—from drones to professional cameras—it highlighted the idea of shared, high-performance energy for those who document and push boundaries on the road.

Alongside it, TESSAN introduced its new ultra-thin power strip, designed for travelers who value portability without compromise. With 67W MAX USB-C output, high-quality heat-resistant materials, and a unique height-adjustable AC module, it demonstrated how safety and speed can coexist in a compact form.

Completing the lineup was the desktop charging hub, an all-in-one solution built around the concept of "Clean Desk, Full Charge." Featuring a foldable wireless charging pad and 65W output, it connects daily home routines with the readiness required before every departure.

Throughout the day, athletes and storytellers from the "100 Travelers" community shared their personal experiences at the booth—turning it into a place not just for products, but for conversations about exploration and courage.

Nighttime at The Vegas Night: Connecting Homes and Journeys

As evening fell, the narrative expanded from personal courage to global connection. TESSAN hosted "The Vegas Night," a signature event uniting global distributors, media partners, and creators to celebrate the shared path forward.

In his address, Alex, Founder of TESSAN, spoke about the brand's evolution—from a travel charging brand to a multi-scenario charging ecosystem built around a simple belief: the journey begins at home, but what TESSAN ultimately connects are people, stories, and emotions.

Honoring the Creators

A focal point of the night was the awards ceremony honoring standout creators from the "100 Travelers" campaign. TESSAN recognized these storytellers not just for their content, but for taking the brand's products to the world's edges—proving that technology is at its best when it serves as an enabler of real discovery.

Following the awards, the focus remained on the creators behind the stories. A brief Creator Talk session offered a closer look at real journeys and everyday moments on the road, highlighting how dependable power quietly supports a life in motion.

Availability

The full TESSAN 2026 lineup, including the Voyager 205 and the new desktop solutions, is available for hands-on experience at Booth #31109 throughout the remainder of CES. TESSAN invites all attendees to visit the booth and join the movement to "Courage Charge."

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store

Contact: Derien Lin, [email protected]

