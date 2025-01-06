CES 2025: Schlage Unveils its First Ultra Wideband Solution, the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt - and Introduces the Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt

Offering unmatched convenience and security, America's Most Trusted lock brand1 expands its portfolio, redefining home access for a safer, smarter tomorrow

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage, a trusted leader in home security and access solutions for over a century, today announced its latest breakthroughs in smart lock technology at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES): the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt and the Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt.

Set to transform home access with its cutting-edge innovation, the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt, which will feature Matter-over-Thread, delivers a hands-free unlocking experience that combines ultimate convenience with trusted security. The Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt introduces the brand's latest development of Schlage Converge™ technology. This feature uses Ultra Wideband and the user's paired and authorized personal device to intelligently calculate speed, trajectory and motion, ensuring seamless, intuitive entry that understands intent to enter and unlocks precisely as the user reaches their door. Offering hands-free unlocking, keypad access code entry and tap-to-unlock and lock with NFC, the Schlage Sense Pro™ delivers ultimate convenience for homeowners to enjoy coming and going with ease.

The Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt enhances any exterior door with its blend of simplicity, durability and smart security. As Schlage's first push-button keypad deadbolt equipped with built-in WiFi, the Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt offers effortless code entry, seamlessly integrating with existing smart home technology. It connects directly to the home WiFi network without the need for additional accessories, allowing homeowners to manage access remotely through the latest update to the Schlage Home app. Within the app, users can conveniently manage up to 250 access codes for keyless entry, track lock history and receive customized push notifications.

"With the coming launches of the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, we are excited to continue our legacy of commitment to innovation in home security," said David Perozzi, general manager, Allegion Home. "As our first smart lock that will be Matter-over-Thread compatible, the Schlage Sense Pro™ redefines home access, offering an intuitive hands-free unlocking experience and seamless smart home integration. The Schlage Arrive™ provides a simple and secure WiFi solution that is an easy upgrade for first-time smart lock users and those looking to add smart security to more doors throughout their home."

Accompanying these new locks is an updated Schlage Home app that will release early 2025, redesigned to streamline access management into a single, user-friendly interface. Available for free on both iOS and Android devices, the app offers convenient remote management for Schlage smart locks with built-in WiFi, including the soon to be released Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, as well as the Schlage Encode™ smart lock family. The updated Schlage Home app brings at-a-glance peace of mind for the whole home, further enhancing the remote management and security features that users know and love. New features include an at-a-glance home view, single-button home locking/unlocking and the ability to manage multiple properties from a single screen, providing user convenience and enhanced security.

Stay connected with Schlage on Instagram (@SchlageLocks) for the latest details and retail updates on the Schlage Sense Pro™ Smart Deadbolt, which will be available for purchase later this year. The Schlage Arrive™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt will be available for purchase in late spring 2025. Visit www.schlage.com for more information.

