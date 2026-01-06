CES 2026: Epson's Lifestudio Continues to Lead the Industry as One of the First Projector Lines to Integrate Google TV with Gemini

Epson Sets a New Standard for Smart Projectors with Upgraded AI Voice Assistant Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES) -- As consumers demand seamless, connected home entertainment, smart integration across all devices has become essential. Today, Epson announced that select new Lifestudio™ projectors powered by MediaTek's advanced system-on-chip (SoC) smart projector platform will integrate Google TV™1 with Gemini2 – delivering an elevated, AI-powered streaming experience for home entertainment. By enabling effortless access to streaming content, voice control and personalized experiences, Epson's expanded partnership with Google TV1 delivers exactly what today's tech-driven market expects.

"As smart home ecosystems evolve, people are prioritizing technology that delivers seamless connectivity and ease of use – especially when it comes to home entertainment," said Melvin Diaz, senior product manager, home entertainment, Epson America, Inc. "As one of the first companies to integrate Google TV1 with Gemini on projectors, our collaboration with Google TV1 underscores Epson's commitment to advancing home projection, giving users a truly cinematic AI experience that makes big-screen entertainment more responsive and personal than ever before."

With Gemini, Epson projectors deliver a smarter, more intuitive way to discover, control and enjoy content, all on one screen. Gemini for TV goes beyond basic commands, letting users engage in free-flowing conversations with their big screen. Key features of Google TV1 with Gemini include:

Gemini: Your AI assistant for Projection – Find what to watch, explore your curiosity and simplify your everyday routines.

– Find what to watch, explore your curiosity and simplify your everyday routines. No more jumping between apps – Browse over 700,000 movies and episodes, live TV and more - in one place.

– Browse over 700,000 movies and episodes, live TV and more - in one place. Personalized recommendations – Find your next favorite with personalized suggestions from across your apps, inspired by what you've watched.

– Find your next favorite with personalized suggestions from across your apps, inspired by what you've watched. One single watchlist – Build and update from anywhere. Save from your phone, watch from your big screen later.

– Build and update from anywhere. Save from your phone, watch from your big screen later. Projection at the center of your smart home – Control compatible lights, doorbell, thermostat, and more from the new home panel.

Lifestudio projectors offer seamless user experiences leveraging MediaTek's SoC smart projector platform. "With built-in access to streaming services and advanced AI-driven features, the MediaTek-powered Lifestudio projectors deliver the magic of a home theater in a portable, all-in-one form factor, bringing unique and personalized viewing experiences to a wide range of audiences," adds CK Wang, General Manager at MediaTek.

"AI is innovating at a rapid pace across nearly all consumer-facing industries," Diaz adds. "Integrating Google TV1 with Gemini into projectors further strengthens the smart home experience, enabling more intuitive interactions and smarter recommendations that enhance how people discover and enjoy their favorite entertainment."

More About Lifestudio Projectors

Designed to inspire experiences that create unforgettable moments, the Lifestudio lineup is thoughtfully engineered with standout features, including a custom-designed audio system developed in conjunction with Bose, the latest Epson 3LCD projection technology and Google TV™1 for easy access to all your favorite apps. From personal and portable to ultra short throw, every Lifestudio projector represents both incredible visuals and detailed audio for a truly immersive entertainment experience that brings people together.

The Lifestudio Grand projector will support Google TV1 with Gemini in the coming months along with additional models in 20263. Epson will announce availability of the Gemini experience on additional models throughout 2026.

Read more about Lifestudio projectors here, www.epson.com/lifestudio . Read more about the Gemini experience, new features and expansion across surfaces here, https://blog.google/products/google-tv/ces-2026.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice. 2 The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini 3 Google TV with Gemini support will be enabled via a firmware update, which will be available for automatic download on compatible Epson Lifestudio models.

EPSON and Lifestudio are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, YouTube and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

