Epson Introduces New Photo Printer Designed to Inspire Creatives, Hobbyists and Families

New Expression Photo XP-980 Delivers Exceptional Color Prints On-Demand in a Compact Design for Creatives

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As many homes turn into creative studios, craft rooms and even classrooms, today's families and creatives are seeking technology that sparks inspiration and blends effortlessly into any environment. To support this transformation, Epson today announced the Expression® Photo XP-980 wireless color all-in-one wide-format printer, an innovative solution designed for families and hobbyists looking for vibrant, professional-quality photo prints. Featuring a 6-Color ink system and borderless printing up to 11" x 17", the XP-980 fosters creativity and collaboration, producing everything from frame-worthy wall art and custom posters to colorful vision boards and imaginative school projects.

Epson launches new Expression Photo XP-980 printer, bringing vibrant, borderless photos to busy families & creatives. Post this Epson's new Expression Photo XP-980 printer is a compact, versatile solution for busy families and creatives, delivering vibrant, borderless photos and high-quality prints that bring everyday moments and creative projects to life.

"At Epson, we help users create and print with confidence, and the new Expression Photo XP-980 makes it simple for creative households and hobbyists to produce vivid, studio-worthy results at home," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Blending convenience and reliability with rich, long-lasting color, this all-in-one solution delivers colorful family photos, wide-format capabilities and fits seamlessly into any home or workspace."

Crafted for creativity and reliability, the Expression Photo XP-980 brings creative ideas to life with 6-color Claria® Photo HD ink and outstanding print resolution. It produces stunning borderless prints up to 11" x 17" and yields brilliantly detailed 4" x 6" borderless photos in as little as 11 seconds.1 With a built-in scanner and copier in a compact design to fit in any home workspace, the all-in-one printer features built-in wireless connectivity, compatibility with the Epson Smart Panel® app,2 and versatile paper handling, including a rear feed for specialty paper. For added convenience, the XP-980 includes a 4.3" color touchscreen, including Easy Mode for enhanced visibility and ease of use.

The Expression Photo XP-980 offers advanced features that make printing effortless for busy families and creators. With convenient wireless printing from laptops, desktops, smartphones, or tablets3 via Wi-Fi Direct®,4 users can print from any room, anytime. Additional capabilities like the Creative Print Mobile App5 and integrated photo adjustment tools further boost productivity and creative expression for everyone to enjoy.

Pricing and Availability

The Expression Photo XP-980 ($379) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's e-store, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit epson.com/printspeed

2 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit epson.com/connect

4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct® may require printer software.

5 Requires Creative Print Mobile App download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit epson.com/support

