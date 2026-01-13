CES 2026 Sees AI Industry Shift Focus from Hardware to AI Product Deployment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, industry discussions around artificial intelligence are moving beyond hardware innovation and toward the challenges of taking AI-native products from launch to global adoption. This shift was a central theme at "CES 2026: Builders, Brands and Beers", a side event co-hosted by Subotiz and global founder community Seamate, featuring insights from Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Subotiz.

Founders, product leaders, investors, and industry observers gathered at the event to share insights on how AI-native products can succeed globally beyond launch and ongoing technical advancements. With AI hardware becoming more widely available, attendees observed that competitive advantage increasingly depends on operations, software experience, and monetization models that support global growth.

Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Subotiz, shared his perspective at the event, on the post-launch challenges of scaling AI products worldwide. Drawing on his experience working with globally dispersed product teams, Li highlighted commercialization challenges that often surface later than expected.

"As AI-enabled products scale internationally, issues around payments reliability, subscription continuity, and regulatory compliance tend to appear after launch," Li said. "They're easy to underestimate early on, but they quickly shape growth trajectories and market decisions."

The discussion reflected a broader consensus emerging across CES: technical capability alone is no longer enough. What ultimately separates products is whether AI can deliver consistent, real-world outcomes once users, payments, and regulations enter the equation.

Li summarized this shift with a simple phrase shared during the session: "intelligence as a result," emphasizing that AI-native products succeed only with strong commercial infrastructure, and scalable operational processes across borders.

CES is emerging as a checkpoint for implementation rather than just a preview of possibilities. Insights from the event highlighted how long-term success for AI-native products depend on scalable systems, strong operations, and the ability to adapt across borders.

