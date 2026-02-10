NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subotiz, a global provider of subscription and payments infrastructure for AI SaaS and AI-driven digital businesses, recently announced that it has been named AI Innovator of the Year at the 2025 Shoplazza Awards, presented by Shoplazza. The recognition was marked by Subotiz's appearance on the Nasdaq Tower in New York City's Times Square.

Rising above the heart of Times Square, the Nasdaq Tower is widely seen as a symbol of market credibility and global visibility. Subotiz's presence on the tower signals growing industry recognition of its role in shaping AI-native infrastructure for subscription-based business models.

Now in its fourth year, the Shoplazza Awards honor merchants and ecosystem partners that demonstrate long-term growth readiness through real-world execution. The 2025 program focuses on intelligence-driven growth, recognizing organizations that move artificial intelligence beyond experimentation and into the core of commercial systems.

Subotiz was selected for embedding AI directly into the foundational logic of subscription management and payment execution. Its platform brings together recurring billing, payment routing, renewal management, and compliance handling in a single system designed to support predictable, scalable revenue across markets.

"The next frontier for commerce is moving AI from a simple feature to foundational infrastructure," said Ryan, Solution Director at Subotiz. "This recognition validates our mission to build adaptive systems that automate complexity, allowing AI-driven businesses to scale globally with intelligence and speed."

As subscription models become the standard across AI SaaS and digital services, businesses increasingly face challenges around payment success rates, renewals, regulatory complexity, and revenue stability. Subotiz addresses these challenges by applying adaptive intelligence at critical points of the revenue workflow, helping businesses reduce friction, improve transaction performance, and operate more reliably across regions and channels.

In parallel, Subotiz centralizes global payment processing, tax handling, compliance responsibilities, and settlement operations. By consolidating these functions into an infrastructure-first platform, Subotiz enables subscription-based businesses to expand internationally without taking on unnecessary operational complexity.

About Subotiz

Subotiz is a next-generation subscription and payment infrastructure platform designed for global digital businesses. By combining flexible subscription management, AI-powered automation, and robust compliance capabilities, Subotiz empowers businesses to scale their recurring revenue operations with intelligence and confidence. Subotiz operates independently with a global team bringing together deep expertise in payments, SaaS and AI innovation. Learn more at https://www.subotiz.com/.

SOURCE Subotiz