CES Unveiled in Amsterdam Partners with European Innovation Council, Showcasing Europe's Technology Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association® (CTA), the owner and producer of CES®, the world's most powerful tech event, is announcing a new partnership with the European Commission's European Innovation Council (EIC) for this year's CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. This partnership will help identify breakout technologies from across Europe to be showcased at the event taking place in the Beurs van Berlage on October 15, 2024. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has also renewed its long-standing partnership with CES Unveiled in Amsterdam to demonstrate the groundbreaking innovations from the Netherlands.

"We are proud to partner with the European Innovation Council at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam to highlight incredible technologies from European technology leaders and startups," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Europe is a technology hub with a strong startup ecosystem, and companies from across the continent are pioneering tech innovations that can solve big global challenges."

As part of the road to CES 2025, which returns to Las Vegas from January 7-10, Unveiled in Amsterdam connects Europe's iconic brands and promising startups, top-level government officials, industry leaders, investors and media. Preview trends heading into CES 2025 in Las Vegas before anyone else and get inspired by the technology creating a better tomorrow.

A new addition to CES Unveiled this year is the "pitch battle"—an on-site opportunity for the next generation of startups to showcase their innovations. Judged by influential business leaders, EIC decision makers, investors and engineers, the winner of the pitch battle will receive a coveted booth space in Eureka Park at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

For the European Innovation Council (EIC), CES Unveiled in Amsterdam depicts an optimal platform to support the most promising innovations across Europe, from early-stage research to commercialization. EIC joins forces with CTA and CES Unveiled in a shared goal to harness the untapped potential of technology and showcase European innovation at a global scale. Moreover, the EIC is determined to upgrade the visibility of Europe as a whole and as a result will cooperate with European National Delegations present at CES Las Vegas to create strong synergies and bring the European Innovation under a strong European quality brand.

The EIC is Europe's flagship innovation program and one of the biggest investors in the Europe with a budget of more than €10.1 billion all focused on developing deep tech, supporting unicorns, centaurs and research projects and fostering women entrepreneurship. Since 2018, the EIC have supported over 2000 startups and SMEs, and more than 550 projects that generated over 600 innovations and 100 patents.

Registration to attend CES Unveiled in Amsterdam is open. For more information on exhibiting at the event, contact [email protected].

About The European Innovation Council:

The EIC is Europe's flagship innovation program to identify, develop and scale up breakthrough technologies and game changing innovations. The European Innovation Council (EIC) has been established under the EU Horizon Europe programme. It has a budget of €10.1 billion to support game changing innovations throughout the lifecycle from early stage research, to proof of concept, technology transfer, and the financing and scale up of start-ups and SMEs. The EIC takes a pro-active approach to managing funding under the leadership of EIC Programme Managers who develop visions for innovation and technology breakthroughs and steer portfolios of projects to achieve these goals. A unique feature of the EIC is that it provides funding for individual companies (mainly startups and SMEs) through both grants and investments. The investments currently take the form of direct equity or quasi-equity investments and are managed by the EIC Fund .

About the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy:

The Ministry promotes the Netherlands as a country of enterprise with a strong international competitive position and an eye for sustainability. It is committed to creating an excellent entrepreneurial business climate, by creating the right conditions and giving entrepreneurs room to innovate and grow. By paying attention to nature and the living environment. By encouraging cooperation between research institutes and businesses. This is how we enhance our leading positions in agriculture, industry, services and energy and invest in a powerful, sustainable country.

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 will take place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

