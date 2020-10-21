CESAR® Brand Collaborates With The Amazon Original Series 'The Pack'

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CESAR® brand today announced its latest collaboration with Amazon Prime Video's new original global unscripted series 'The Pack.' The series celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series will follow twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents.

The CESAR brand has long celebrated the special relationship between pet parents and their dogs, and 'The Pack' gives viewers a heartwarming look at this bond in action. In the show, human and dog duos are tested on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses. At stake is a life-changing monetary prize of $500,000 and a donation of $250,000 to the animal charity of choice awarded to the duo that proves to have the strongest bond in the pack. The collaboration will include an episode product integration with CESAR® dog food and custom content, which customers can tune in to watch November 20th here.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Prime Video and 'The Pack' to show consumers the amazing bond between pet parents and their dogs," said Andy Van Ark, Cesar Brand Manager. "The new series shares the many adventures of pet ownership, and the Cesar brand wanted to take part in highlighting those shared moments with our dogs – from incredible feats, to the simple joys of spending time together."

The Amazon Original series 'The Pack' will premiere on Friday, November 20, 2020 and will be available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime customers in more than 240 countries and territories. To learn more about the CESAR brand, visit www.cesar.com. You can also find the brand on Instagram.com/CesarCuisine, Facebook.com/Cesar and Twitter @CesarCuisine.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand also offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Classic Loaf in sauce, Loaf and Topper in sauce, and Filets in gravy textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About The Pack

Synopsis:

The Pack, is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The Amazon Original series The Pack will premiere on November 20th, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 serve as Executive Producers.

SOURCE CESAR® Canine Cuisine

Related Links

http://www.cesar.com

