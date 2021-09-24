Cetera Advisor Roger S. Green Wins Community Service Award from Invest in Others

In accepting the award, Green commented, "Thank you to Invest in Others so much for recognizing me for the Community Service Award. This money will radically change lives and teach hearing-impaired children how to speak perfectly clearly and be understood. I also want to thank the amazing director of the Auditory-Verbal Center and all the great therapists who will use the $50,000 and change lives with the ability to communicate more clearly. Thank you so much. I am humbled."

Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera and Invest in Others Board Member said, "Invest in Others' mission is rooted in leadership, inspiration and action. Roger is a leader within our industry and within our unique Cetera communities. I am proud to work alongside professionals like Roger who are committed to giving back to their communities and the profession."

Two other Cetera-affiliated advisors were recognized by Invest in Others. Kurt Opella of Cetera Advisor Networks in Dallas and Scott Andrews of Cetera Wealth Partners in Warwick, Rhode Island earned honorable mentions for their work with Rainbow Days Inc and South County (RI) Habitat for Humanity in Charlestown, Rhode Island, respectively. The advisors will receive $2,500 each for their selected charities.

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Hundreds of inspirational nominations for the Invest in Others Awards were received this year and reviewed by a diverse panel of leaders in the financial services industry. Those earning Honorable Mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

Click here for more information and to watch the Invest in Others awards ceremony.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, Invest in Others has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group