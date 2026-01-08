Financial Advisor Gregory Kearney Joins Cetera After 23 Years with LPL

Veteran advisor selects Cetera for its responsive service, commitment to independence, and growth-focused platform to support his growth plans

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes veteran financial advisor Gregory Kearney, CFP®, ChFC®, who transfers to Cetera after being affiliated with LPL for 23 years, including working with OSJs and bank investment programs that were aligned with LPL.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Kearney serves clients across Connecticut's Gold Coast, the greater New York City area, and nationwide. Serving individuals, families and small businesses, Kearney's experience includes managing approximately $160 million in assets under administration.*

Kearney said he began searching for a new broker-dealer after LPL made several changes that impacted relationships with his OSJ and the Webster Bank investment program where he was aligned for 23 years.

"After LPL acquisitions and changes that affected how I could run my business, I decided to take the next step, which ultimately brought me to Cetera," Kearney said. "I'm excited to enter a new phase of growth with Cetera – they've been very responsive to my needs and they're eager to support me as I further enhance relationships I've developed during the past 23 years."

In addition to relationships with clients, Kearney said he's eager to reconnect with other LPL alums, such as Community Financial Institution Director Brian Neyland, CFP®, who spent 15 years with LPL and was a key member of the large OSJ with which Kearney was previously aligned.

"I'm excited about Greg's future as he moves into this new phase of growth, and I'm eager to help him quickly engage the significant tools, technologies and resources Cetera offers to its advisors," Neyland said. "Greg is deeply relationship driven, both with his clients and his financial services partner. Like many other former LPL advisors, I see significant growth opportunities for Greg at Cetera."

In welcoming Kearney, LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services, said: "Financial professionals like Greg are attracted by Cetera's service excellence and our proven track record of helping advisors achieve outpaced growth results."

