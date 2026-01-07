Cetera Chief Operating Officer Tom Gooley to Retire Following Planned Transition

Retirement caps a high-impact career that delivered innovation, efficiency and leadership continuity, all while forming a strong foundation for what's next at Cetera

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera today announced that Chief Operating Officer Tom Gooley plans to retire following a patiently planned transition. Gooley's retirement marks the culmination of a successful growth chapter at Cetera, and his tenure is an impressive capstone on a legacy of leadership roles across the financial services industry.

Cetera Chief Operating Officer Tom Gooley

Gooley's retirement, which follows more than a year of deliberate planning with Cetera's leadership team, is timed to help ensure continuity through several critical initiatives, including the completion of the Avantax conversion and service after-care. Gooley will remain in his role through the first quarter of 2026 to support a smooth leadership transition.

"Tom agreed to stay through a critical period of transitions and growth to ensure consistency of service and stability for operations for our advisors, partners, and internal teams," said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Financial Group. "Tom's leadership was crucial to steering Cetera into a powerful industry position, and we are grateful for the positive impact he's had on our organization, countless advisor practices, and the career paths of so many Cetera employees."

After an accomplished career at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and LPL, Gooley joined Cetera in October 2020 as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing service, technology, trading, and operations during a period of significant company growth.

Over the next five-plus years at Cetera, Gooley focused on building a customer-centric organization to deliver consistent outcomes for advisors and their clients. He led the rollout of Cetera's multi-custodial platform, including the addition of Fidelity's NFS Clearing services, and spearheaded integrations for significant corporate acquisitions, including Voya, Securian, and Avantax.

"I'm incredibly proud of the significant success this team has experienced together, a level of impact only possible by a collective commitment rooted in trust, transparency, and teamwork," said Gooley. "We've strengthened the foundation of the organization where empowering people and having a sense of shared ownership is what fuels high performance and has created momentum that will carry Cetera forward far beyond this transition."

Cetera has identified a seasoned industry leader to succeed Gooley, who will be announced soon. Gooley will work closely with the incoming leader to support onboarding and business continuity.

"This is both a celebration of Tom's impact and a confident handoff to what comes next," added Durbin. "The foundation we've built allows us to deliver the benefits of Cetera's scale on a by-practice basis, which is part of how we make the big feel small and support each advisor, firm, and financial institution based on what they need to grow and succeed."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

