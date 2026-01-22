Cetera Announces Acquisition of Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners

Louisiana-based wealth management firm manages nearly $2 billion in client assets, represents the latest addition to Cetera's RIA platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has completed the acquisition of the wealth management business of Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners ("Darnall Sikes"), a wealth management firm that serves high-net-worth individuals, business owners and their families. The acquisition brings approximately $1.9 billion* to Cetera's RIA model and builds on a longstanding affiliation between Darnall Sikes and Avantax, a Cetera community. The Darnall Sikes team serves clients in more than 40 states from four locations across Louisiana and joins Avantax Planning Partners within Cetera's RIA model.

The acquisition bolsters Darnall Sikes' growth trajectory, delivers succession solutions for team members, and provides the opportunity to evolve within the Cetera network. Separately, Darnall Sikes & Frederick, an affiliated Louisiana-based CPA firm, remains independent and has entered a long-term, strategic partnership with Cetera to further support shared clients.

"This strategic partnership with Cetera brings clear and compelling benefits to our team, our shared clients, and the long-term growth of our business," said John P. Armato, CPA/PFS™, President of Darnall Sikes & Frederick. "This next chapter reflects our shared commitment to putting clients first, and we are confident that expanding our collaboration with Cetera provides a strong foundation for the future. This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of Darnall Sikes & Frederick."

"This expanded relationship with Darnall Sikes underscores Cetera's leadership in supporting advisors throughout every phase of their professional journey," said Jen Hanau, RIA & Branches Channel Leader at Cetera. "More than ever, financial advisors and institutions are choosing Cetera as their "forever home" – a place where they can grow, evolve, and ultimately transition their practices with confidence. We're thrilled to welcome members of the Darnall Sikes Wealth Partners team and look forward to serving clients together for years to come."

"As we explored the future of our business, our top priority was ensuring continuity for our clients and providing proven succession pathways for our team," said Jed Inzerella CFP®, RFC, financial advisor at Darnall Sikes. "This transaction delivers best-in-class support in both areas – positioning us for long-term success. By maintaining our affiliation within the Cetera community, we're expanding the services we offer, deepening client relationships, and growing our business with a clear, strategic vision for the future."

The transaction represents the latest growth in Cetera's RIA & Branches channel. Launched in June 2025, Cetera's RIA & Branches channel is Cetera's newest dedicated channel, supporting independent RIAs, its owned W-2 RIA businesses, and the supported independence branches model.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of October 31, 2025.

About Avantax

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. For additional information, please visit www.avantax.com.

