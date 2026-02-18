Cetera Welcomes Veteran Advisor Shawn Longley and His Ledgevest Financial Team with Approximately $205 Million in AUA

Team joins from Wells Fargo seeking strong technology, advisor flexibility and growth resources

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes financial advisor Shawn Longley, who joined Cetera from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network where he had been affiliated for 17 years. Based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Longley and his team oversee approximately $205 million in assets under administration.* Longley and his Ledgevest Financial team join the Cetera Advisors community.

Shawn Longley and his Ledgevest Financial team join Cetera

About six years ago, Longley transitioned to the independent advisor model within Wells Fargo Financial Network (FiNet) where he continued building a team-focused practice rooted in long-term client relationships and collaborative advice. Prior to FiNet, he was an employee with Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor firms including Wachovia and A.G. Edwards for more than 20 years.

Today, Longley works alongside his two partners, financial advisors Brian Jones and Lynn Haefs, with whom he has worked for decades, as well as a newer team member, financial advisor James Taylor.

"We've spent our careers focused on building a business centered around client relationships and independence," Longley said. "We wanted to get away from the big-bank feeling, so as we evaluated our next chapter, we wanted a partner that would give us flexibility, strong technology and the freedom to continue evolving our practice. Cetera's technology offerings stood out to us, and that's what put them over the top."

In evaluating potential partners, Longley and his team conducted extensive due diligence, meeting with seven broker-dealers and one RIA. Technology capabilities and future adaptability were among their top priorities.

"We wanted a firm that would keep pace with how quickly technology is changing and give us the flexibility to adopt new tools as they emerge," Longley said. "We also wanted to move away from the big-bank environment, have the freedom to make our own choices, and find a partner that truly supports independent advisors. Cetera's willingness to listen to advisors and evolve its technology offering was a major differentiator for us."

Looking ahead, Longley said the team is focused on stabilizing operations following the transition while positioning the practice for long-term expansion. The team expects to grow organically by adding clients and supporting newer advisors, while also evaluating potential acquisition opportunities over time.

"We're always looking for ways to grow, whether that's helping newer advisors expand their business or potentially bringing new advisors into the team," Longley said. "Cetera gives us the resources and support to pursue those opportunities, and Cetera is interested in helping the advisors on our team grow."

In welcoming Longley and his team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Shawn and his partners bring decades of experience, deep client relationships and a strong commitment to independence. Their focus on long-term growth and advisor-driven technology aligns well with Cetera's advisor-first culture. We're proud to welcome Shawn and his team to Cetera and look forward to supporting their growth plans."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of June 6, 2025.

