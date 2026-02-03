Cetera Welcomes Veteran Commonwealth Advisor Neil Henning

Independent advisor joins Cetera for growth, marketing support and Commonwealth-like service

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has welcomed longtime independent financial advisor Neil Henning, who joins the firm after more than 23 years affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network. Based in New Jersey and North Carolina, Henning and his Fortress Financial wealth management team oversee approximately $75 million in assets under administration.* The team joins Cetera's Summit Financial Networks** community.

(L to R) Financial advisors Travis Guerry and Neil Henning

Henning brings to Cetera a deeply client-focused practice built on high-touch service – an approach he and his clients have valued for more than two decades. Henning said LPL's acquisition of Commonwealth made it clear that significant changes were inevitable for his practice, and if he were going to experience that level of change, Henning believed it was important to ensure the transition ultimately benefited both him and his clients.

"I had been with Commonwealth since 2002, and I was happy and loyal, but once the transaction happened, I decided it was time to see what else was out there," Henning said. "What we had with Commonwealth was a very hands-on relationship where we could always get help. We heard the same from Summit, and that was one of the biggest deciding factors for us because service is everything in this business. If advisors aren't supported, clients feel it."

After more than two decades with Commonwealth, Henning began evaluating other broker-dealers to better understand what they could offer his practice and clients. He said Cetera stood out for its size, scale, technology, product access, and growth resources, but it was Cetera's advisor-first culture, combined with Summit's high-touch service, that ultimately set Cetera apart.

"We were looking for a partner that could give us the best support while keeping us free to grow the business," Henning said. "The support vibe we got from Summit felt a lot like Commonwealth, and we saw that helping advisors grow is one of Cetera's strongest capabilities. Cetera's size means access to extensive resources, and we really liked the technology, product mix, and the ability to clear through NFS."

Henning also cited Cetera's marketing capabilities and growth offerings, including its GrowthLine program, as key factors in his decision.

"We're building for the next generation and needed a partner that could help us grow intentionally," he said.

In welcoming Henning and his team, Cetera Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said, "Neil's commitment to delivering a personal client experience aligns perfectly with Cetera's advisor-first model. We're proud to welcome Neil and his team to Cetera and our Summit community, and we look forward to supporting them in their next phase of growth."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cetera firms manage approximately $625 billion in assets under administration and $284 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of Nov. 17, 2025.

**Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group