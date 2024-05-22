Cetera Announces New Partners at Wilde Wealth Management

Industry veterans Jeffrey Anthony and Jason Fial join Wilde Wealth Management ownership group

Cetera's minority investment in Wilde Wealth paves the way for expanded ownership opportunities for advisors in $3.4 billion firm

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that industry veteran financial advisors Jeffrey Anthony, CFP® and Jason Fial have joined the ownership group at Wilde Wealth Management. Wilde Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm that is one of the largest businesses within the Cetera Advisors community. Cetera previously completed a minority investment in Wilde Wealth Management that empowered the expansion of the ownership group to additional advisors.

Anthony joined Wilde Wealth in 2019 and was recently named Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Anthony will lead organic and inorganic growth strategies for the firm, focused on client and asset growth as well as advisor mentorship, management, and development. He will also partner with fellow advisors on succession planning programs that fit both their needs and those of their clients.

Fial joined Wilde Wealth in 2018 and started his career in the financial services industry in 2005. He is a three-time Million Dollar Round Table qualifier, which is held in high regard in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Wilde Wealth, he was a financial representative for Country Financial for nearly 15 years.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Jeff and Jason, who are longtime advisors at Wilde Wealth, to our ownership group," said Wilde Wealth Management co-founder, CEO and managing principal Trevor Wilde, AIF®. "We view this milestone as a win-win – growing the value of Wilde Wealth Management while significantly enhancing our strategic vision for the good of our clients and continuing to build a chosen destination for top advisors from across the industry."

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Wilde Wealth manages more than $3.4 billion in assets under administration (AUA) for clients and serves as an OSJ overseeing more than 42 advisors with nine locations across the Southwest. Advisors with Wilde Wealth have been affiliated with Cetera Advisors since 2007.

About Wilde Wealth Management Group

Wilde Wealth Management Group provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof. A fee-based firm with in-house

Senior Financial Advisors, Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, attorneys, and mortgage and insurance specialists all working together toward clients' diverse goals, the firm has been recognized by Forbes and has been named to Barron's "List of Top 1,200 Advisors" annually for 15 years, most recently ranking in the top five firms in Arizona. Currently, Wilde Wealth Management Group has offices across Arizona located in Scottsdale, Sun City-Surprise, Glendale, Sedona, Tempe, Tucson, and Payson as well as affiliates and partners in Indiana, California, Florida, and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.wildewealth.com .

