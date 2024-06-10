Cetera Appoints Jerry Patterson Head of Advanced Wealth Solutions

Former Fidelity Investments Life Insurance Company executive to lead retirement, life insurance and annuity offerings at Cetera

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has appointed Jerry Patterson Head of Advanced Wealth Solutions. In this role, he is responsible for building Cetera's retirement, life insurance and annuity offerings to help advisors provide financial security to their clients. He will lead both the Insurance and Workplace & Retirement Solutions groups at Cetera and oversee the design, development, and management of insurance and retirement products that meet clients' changing needs. He will also provide strategic leadership in defining and implementing distribution strategies to maximize market expansion and enhance distribution channel partnerships. He is based in Cetera's Des Moines, Iowa location.

"As we continue to expand our suite of offerings to help advisors across our channels and communities succeed and best serve their clients, Jerry's leadership will be instrumental in delivering innovative advanced wealth solutions," said Adam Antoniades, CEO at Cetera Financial Group. "Jerry will play a critical role in elevating our insurance solutions and expanding our already successful workplace and retirement offerings, which Jon Anderson continues to lead. Jerry brings a unique combination of expertise and background and I can think of no one better suited for this role in growing this important segment of Cetera's business."

"I have long admired Cetera's industry leadership and am excited to join the team at a time of great opportunity for growth," Patterson said. "There is a clear need for comprehensive and strategic wealth solutions in today's marketplace and I look forward to building on the success Cetera has already established in this area. I welcome close collaboration with the Cetera team in helping advisors provide financial security to their clients."

Prior to joining Cetera, Patterson was President, Fidelity Investments Life Insurance Company, one of the nation's largest distributors of insurance protection solutions. In this role, he worked with thousands of Fidelity advisors and RIA network partners to incorporate insurance solutions into their wealth management practices. Prior to that, he spent two decades at Principal Financial Group in multiple leadership roles. Patterson spent his early career working directly with advisors and their clients as an advanced planner and estate planning attorney. He holds a BBA in Accounting from Lubar College of Business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a JD from Drake Law School. He currently serves on the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA) Annuity Advisory Board and served previously on the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and on several working committees with the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI).

Patterson's appointment represents the latest key personnel addition at Cetera, which recently appointed Scott Baker Head of Corporate Strategy and Dan Burkott Chief Compliance Officer for Cetera's tax channel. Cetera also recently added several new team members as part of an expanded investment in advisory solutions, appointed industry veteran Marten Hoekstra to the Cetera board of directors, and named Michael Molnar head of corporate development.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group