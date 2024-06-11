Cetera Welcomes $91 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisor Networks

Michael Volini Joins Cetera from American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Michael Volini* has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via North Ridge Wealth Planning LLC. Volini provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and has more than $91 million in assets under administration** as of May 25, 2024. He focuses his practice on the protection, growth and retirement income of Fire Department of New York employees, retirees, city workers and privately held businesses.

"Our clients deserve the best and I am confident joining the Cetera community will only benefit the already stellar service I offer them," Volini said. "I look forward to taking advantage of the close-knit culture and boutique approach of North Ridge Wealth Planning, while also utilizing the award-winning technology Cetera has to offer."

"Michael is a talented and dynamic advisor, and I'm proud he's chosen to affiliate with our community," said Cetera Advisor Networks President Tim Stinson. "I know his team will benefit greatly from the unique flexibility, resources and support of our unique regional team model and I look forward to watching Michael grow his already thriving practice at Cetera."

Volini has 12 years of experience in the industry and holds Series 7, Series 63 and Series 66 registrations.

Click here for more information about Cetera Advisor Networks.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group