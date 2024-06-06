Cetera Appoints Scott Baker Head of Corporate Strategy

Former Fidelity Personal Trust Company executive to lead strategic initiatives that drive growth

opportunities for Cetera

Hire represents the latest in Cetera's home office team growth in service to financial professionals

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Scott Baker, CFA®, CFP®, has joined the firm as Head of Corporate Strategy. Baker is responsible for identifying, developing, and monitoring comprehensive strategic initiatives that provide growth opportunities firm wide. He will work closely with key internal and external business partners to design and implement a comprehensive portfolio of corporate growth opportunities that align with Cetera initiatives and support corporate goals.

"As we look to the future for Cetera and our financial professionals, Scott's leadership driving our corporate strategy will be instrumental to long-term success," said Adam Antoniades, CEO at Cetera Financial Group. "Scott's diverse background as a 30-year wealth management professional is perfectly suited to complement the growth momentum we have established. We welcome Scott and look forward to his many impactful contributions that will help propel Cetera through its next phase of growth."

"I am honored to join a high-powered and talented team of professionals and look forward to defining a corporate strategy that drives results in support of Cetera's growth goals," Baker said. "Cetera is positioned extremely well in the marketplace and I appreciate the opportunity to lead an important corporate function at an exciting time at Cetera."

Prior to joining Cetera, Baker was President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fidelity Personal Trust Company, where he led all aspects of the bank-regulated business unit. Prior to Fidelity, he held leadership roles at Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He is a CFA® charter holder and has obtained the CFP® certification. He is based in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Baker's appointment represents the latest key personnel addition at Cetera, which recently appointed Dan Burkott Chief Compliance Officer for Cetera's tax channel. Cetera also recently added several new team members as part of an expanded investment in advisory solutions, appointed industry veteran Marten Hoekstra to the Cetera board of directors , and named Michael Molnar head of corporate development .

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group