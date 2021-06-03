Cetera Appoints Vamsi Yadlapati to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest financial advice firms, today announced that it has appointed a new Board Member, industry veteran Vamsi Yadlapati, to its Board of Directors.

Vamsi Yadlapati

Yadlapati brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the financial industry and is known for his M&A and strategic expertise. As the newest member of Cetera's Board of Directors, he will be a tremendous asset in helping guide the firm's acquisition-related growth strategy as the industry continues to undergo waves of consolidation. He will also help support Cetera's mission to enable the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to more investors nationwide.

"This is an outstanding addition to our board and Vamsi's impressive background and expertise will complement our focus on growth," said Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera. "As we continue to pursue a strategy that accelerates growth for our network of financial professionals, we are also seeking to acquire firms both in the independent broker dealer as well as RIA spaces. Vamsi's long history in the financial services industry, along with his keen eye for deals that drive synergies for all parties involved, make him a valuable part of our board."

Yadlapati said, "I'm very much looking forward to working with Cetera as it continues its growth trajectory and expands its affiliation models. Ongoing industry consolidation is creating opportunities for firms like Cetera to grow by doing what they do best, enabling financial professional practices to plug into a proven model in an easy way, and firms such as life insurance companies, to divest of financial advice businesses that are outside of their core competency smoothly and co-beneficially."

Mr. Yadlapati most recently was Co-Head of M&A and Business Development at Focus Financial Partners. Previously, he was with Summit Partners, where he was responsible for identifying, structuring and executing the firm's investments. His deal experience there primarily focused on financial services transactions. Vamsi has served in the investment-banking group at Salomon Smith Barney, executing M&A, equity and debt transactions. He also has strong expertise in successfully transitioning advisors from wirehouses to independent firms.

For more information on Cetera and its Board of Directors, visit www.cetera.com.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

