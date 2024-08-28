Cetera Celebrates Record-Setting Connect2Peers Event

Net promoter score of 75 and average overall satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5 spotlight positive impact and success

Annual peer-to-peer advisor experience served record attendance while raising $115,000 for just keep livin Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that its 2024 Connect2Peers event set new attendance records, earned positive attendee feedback, and raised $115,000 for charity. The 2024 event held July 15-18 in Nashville, TN, hosted nearly 2,000 total attendees, including more than 1,300 Cetera affiliated financial professionals, which represents a new event attendance record and is up from 135% compared to attendance at the 2022 Connect2Peers experience. Attendee feedback reflects a net promoter score (NPS) of 75 among financial professional attendees, an average overall satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5, and 98 percent of attendees agreeing that the event was a good use of their time.

Connect2Peers attendees participated in 75 collaborative content sessions over two days together, along with 18 networking events, nine expert bars, three connection lounges and a memorable closing night celebration at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. The annual event for Cetera-affiliated advisors continues to grow and gain popularity for its unique peer-to-peer format and powerful combination of idea sharing, business growth focus, and memorable speakers and shared experiences.

In addition, attending Cetera financial professionals, together with Caring Cetera, raised $115,000 for the just keep livin Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future. The foundation was founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, who was a keynote speaker at Connect2Peers 2024.

Connect2Peers attendee feedback, which Cetera leverages to inform future events and experiences for its advisors, was overwhelmingly positive, with select input including:

"The peer-led panels and the opportunity to connect within our channel and outside our channel was very helpful in idea sharing and strategies for growth, business structure and best practices other groups are deploying in their offices."

"The program opportunities, the ease of doing business, the connections we are all making and really learning from one another is on a level second to none."

"Cetera is a true family as all communities can be individual yet come together as one, and I am truly happy to be a small part of this unique culture."

"These events take a tremendous amount of time and effort to put together; I am thankful and so appreciative of your efforts and so happy to have joined Connect2Peers again this year."

Connect2Peers 2025 will take place July 21-24, 2025, in Orlando, FL.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

