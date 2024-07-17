Cetera Chief Sales and Growth Officer Tom Taylor to Retire

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Tom Taylor, Chief Sales and Growth Officer, will retire at the end of 2024. Cetera is finalizing a search for a new senior leader to join the organization.

"Tom's countless contributions over nearly three decades have been instrumental in making Cetera the powerful industry leader it is today," said Mike Durbin, CEO of Cetera Holdings. "Tom has been a true champion of Cetera's values and we are grateful for his leadership and the impact he has made on our culture and service to our advisors. Tom will continue to be an important member of the Cetera family and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Taylor has held multiple leadership roles at Cetera over his nearly 30-year tenure. He joined Financial Network in 1997 and has been instrumental in developing many of the new operational, technological and sales initiatives for Cetera. He worked previously as due diligence coordinator, vice president of sales and training, vice president of Cetera's Financial Institutions Division, and chief administrative officer before taking the role of chief operating officer. He led as president and CEO of the largest Cetera community, Cetera Advisor Networks, from 2015 until he became Cetera Financial Group's chief sales and growth officer in 2021. Prior to joining Cetera, Taylor spent five years as a top-producing registered representative at Liberty Securities Corp./IFMG and ran an investment program managing a team of advisors for a financial institution in Southern California.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have spent the majority of my career working for a company I love, serving a noble profession alongside amazing people that I have come to cherish as my Cetera family," Taylor said. "Cetera is in a tremendous position of strength and I leave knowing the firm is in better shape than ever with a bright future ahead."

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group