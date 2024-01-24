Cetera Completes Minority Investment In $2.8 Billion Wilde Wealth Management Group

Investment positions Wilde Wealth for continued growth and accelerates long-term strategic initiatives for award-winning firm

Cetera continues investing in advisor practices, complementing its suite of succession, buyout, and practice-pairing options

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it has completed a strategic, minority investment in Wilde Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm that is one of the largest businesses within the Cetera Advisors community. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Wilde Wealth manages more than $2.8 billion in assets under administration (AUA) for clients and serves as an OSJ overseeing more than 42 advisors with nine locations across the Southwest. Co-founder, CEO and managing principal Trevor Wilde,* AIF®, leads the dynamic team, which serves clients through a holistic, full-service experience that incorporates legacy planning, tax planning and investment management services. Advisors with Wilde Wealth have been affiliated with Cetera Advisors since 2007.

"As a core pillar of our Wealth Hub model and offerings, we are constantly identifying opportunities to strategically partner with advisor practices to best support their business success through all stages," said Jeffrey Buchheister, chief financial officer at Cetera. "Under Trevor's leadership and vision, the Wilde Wealth team is poised for an exceedingly bright future of growth and expansion serving clients in new and innovative ways. Through this partnership, we look forward to even closer collaboration with Wilde Wealth in achieving shared goals and growing together to benefit the Wilde Wealth team, advisors and their clients."

"I am thrilled about the transformative impact our enhanced partnership with Cetera will bring, propelling our growing platform to become the preferred destination for top-tier advisors and high-net-worth clients alike," said Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF®, founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth Management Group. "We look forward to serving clients and strategically growing our business together with Cetera for years to come."

Cetera is partnering with advisors to provide a full suite of succession solutions, including advisor-to-advisor support, business continuity, and full or partial sale options tailored to advisors' preferences for ongoing affiliation and involvement in practice growth. Cetera has completed more than 12 such transactions in the past year, bringing agile, proprietary growth and technology solutions to grow each practice.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 32,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Financial Advisor offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

